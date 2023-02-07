Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEWSIES Extends Until 30 July at Troubadour Wembley Park

Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.

Feb. 07, 2023  
The producers of Disney's NEWSIES have announced a new booking period at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre due to overwhelming demand. NEWSIES will now run through to Sunday 30 July 2023. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.

The following will be continuing in their roles: Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Jack Kelly, Moya Angela as Medda Larkin, Lindsay Atherton as Ensemble, Samuel Bailey as Specs, Imogen Bailey as Swing, Bronté Barbé as Katherine Plumber, Josh Barnett as Race, Jack Bromage as Tommy Boy, Bobbie Chambers as Ensemble, Alex Christian as Buttons, Arcangelo Ciulla as Ike, George Crawford as Morris Delancey, Joshua Denyer as Mush, Ross Dorrington as Splasher, Matthew Duckett as Crutchie, Jacob Fisher as Albert, Jamie Golding as Wiesel, Damon Gould as Finch, Zack Guest as Swing, Jordan Isaac as Swing, Clarice Julianda as Ensemble, Barry Keenan as Nunzio, Ryan Kopel as Davey, Sion Lloyd as Bunsen, George Michaelides as Romeo, Mukeni Nel as Jo Jo, Mark Samaras as Mike, Rory Shafford as Swing, Matt Trevorrow as Henry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman as Ensemble and Nesim Adnan as Les.

Further casting is to be announced.

Based on a true story, NEWSIES is set in New York City at the turn of the 20th century. It's the rousing tale of a ragged band of teenage newspaper sellers, who dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. After newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer hikes up the prices for his papers charged to the newsies, Jack Kelly rallies his fellow newsies in an attempt to protest the change, falling in love with young reporter Katherine along the way. These young newsies from across the city come together and rise up against the exploitation of wealthy publishing tycoons and fight for justice using the only power they have - solidarity.

The original production of NEWSIES opened on Broadway in 2012 and was slated to play only 100 performances but went on to play over 1,000 performances before touring and winning two Tony Awards®, including Best Original Score. The original production was filmed live on stage and released in cinemas in 2017.

Now for the very first time, audiences in the UK have a chance to enjoy the thrill of one of the biggest Broadway hits of recent years. In an innovative and brand new production at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, theatregoers will be thrust right inside the action as the newsies dance, sing, jump and fly around the streets of a booming 19th century New York City.

NEWSIES is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier nominee Matt Cole, with Set Design by Morgan Large, Musical Supervision, New Dance Arrangements & Musical Direction by Nigel Lilley, Costumes by Natalie Pryce, Lighting by Mark Henderson, Sound by Tony Gayle, New Orchestrations by Simon Hale, Performer Flying by John Maddox for Suspended Illusions Ltd, Casting by Lucy Casson, Children's Casting by Jo Hawes, Fight Directors Rachel Bown-Williams & Ruth Cooper-Brown for RC Annie, Associate Director Rachael Nanyonjo, Associate Choreographer Jane McMurtrie, Associate Musical Director Chris Ma and Production Management by Lee Batty and Andy Fox for Setting Line.

Wiltons Music Hall Announces Summer Season For 2023 Photo
Wilton's Music Hall Announces Summer Season For 2023
Following a stellar start to 2023, Wilton's Music Hall are continuing to bring a vibrant programme to its iconic venue for a spectacular 2023 summer season. Bringing a wealth of productions from the pinnacle of theatrical delights, Wilton's is sure to have a show for everyone to enjoy.
Extra Dates Added For Liza Pulman at The Other Palace in March Photo
Extra Dates Added For Liza Pulman at The Other Palace in March
Following two sensational nights in January, playing to packed houses and garnering a host of five-star reviews, Liza Pulman and her band return to The Other Palace this March with two extra performances of The Heart of It. 
Leicesters Curve Will Stage New Production of EVITA in November Photo
Leicester's Curve Will Stage New Production of EVITA in November
Leicester's Curve theatre will stage a brand-new production of Evita, running 27 November 2023 to 13 January 2024.
Save up to 46% for THE CITY AND THE TOWN Photo
Save up to 46% for THE CITY AND THE TOWN
When Ben returns home to his father’s funeral after 13 years away, he is confronted with uncomfortable truths about the past, present and future of the community and the family he grew up in and left behind.

