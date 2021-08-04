MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT to Return; New Dates Announced

Mischief, the award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Magic Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, today announce the return of Mischief Movie Night, the improvised movie live on stage, which will play selected outdoor dates this Summer at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Minack Theatre and Thorington Theatre.

After the roaring international success of Mischief Movie Night In, streamed live around the world, Mischief return to the open air stage once again, stepping back to their comedy roots with Mischief Movie Night. You suggest a genre, location and title and Mischief's improvisers bring the show to life, complete with rewinds, fast forwards, directors cuts and an entirely improvised live score to laugh along to. Starring them, directed by you, Mischief Movie Night is a guaranteed comedy blockbuster!

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. Mischief is delighted that The Play That Goes Wrong returned to the Duchess Theatre in June, Magic Goes Wrong is reappearing for a strictly limited run at the Apollo Theatre and UK tours of The Play That Goes Wrong, Magic Goes Wrong and Groan Ups play this summer across the UK. Their recent six-part TV series called The Goes Wrong Show was aired on BBC One and the second series is currently in production. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Casting will be announced in due course.

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION

MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT

Sunday 29 August 2021

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, London

6pm and 9pm

All tickets £26.80 (£25 ticket + £1.80 booking fee)

www.openairtheatre.com/mischief-movie-night

Thursday 2 - Friday 3 September

Thorington Theatre, Suffolk

7pm

Unallocated Seating £17.50

www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office

Monday 6 - Thursday 9 September 2021

Minack Theatre, Cornwall

7.30pm, 3.30pm matinee on 7 and 9 September

Ticket prices: Adult £30/Under 16 £15

www.minack.com/whats-on/mischief-movie-night