Michael Balogun Withdraws From RSC's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

RSC released a statement, sharing, "Due to unforeseen circumstances Michael Balogun has had to withdraw from the role of Benedick in the RSC's production of Much Ado About Nothing. This role will now be played by Michael's understudy Luke Wilson for the entirety of the run."

The show will run through 12 March 2022.

Much Ado About Nothing stars Akiya Henry, who will play Benedick and Beatrice, are Toyin Ayedun-Alase (Verges), Micah Balfour (Don John), Rebecca Banatvala (Seacole), Michael Bartelle (Sexton), Mensah Bediako (Antonio), Christelle Elwin (Messenger), DK Fashola (Friar), Kevin N Golding (Leonato), Karen Henthorn (Dogberry), Aruna Jalloh (Oatcake), Sapphire Joy (Margaret), Curtis Kemlo (Borachio), Denver-Isaac Kwashe (Conrade), Mohammed Mansaray (Claudio), Taya Ming (Hero), Ann Ogbomo (Don Pedra), and Adeola Yemitan (Ursula).

"We are the only love gods"

In an imagined futuristic world, two very different couples fall in love - but who is really pulling the strings?

The production will feature Set Design by Jemima Robinson, Lighting Design by Azusa Ono, Sound Design by Claire Windsor, Dramaturgy by Anthony Simpson-Pike and Movement Direction by DK Fashola. Costume Design is by Melissa Simon-Hartman; London-born artist, couture fashion designer, and owner of Simon-Hartman London, whose West African inspired designs recently featured in the videos for 'Mood 4 Eva' and 'My Power' as part of Beyonce's 2020 visual album: Black Is King.

The production will also feature an original score by Nigerian-born British guitarist and MOBO award-nominated musician Femi Temowo whose past collaborators include Amy Winehouse, Dee Dee Bridgewater, The Roots and Soweto Kinch.

