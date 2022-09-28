Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe Announce 2022 Best New Song Prize Finalists

The finalist songs will be performed by a stellar line-up of West End talent in a celebration concert of new musical theatre writing.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Mercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe announced the finalists of this year's Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 21st November 2022.

Booking link: https://theotherpalace.co.uk/stiles-drewe-best-new-song-prize-2022/

The Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize is awarded on an annual basis recognising an outstanding song from a new musical, written by a member of Mercury Musical Developments. Established and overseen by acclaimed writing duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Identical, Honk!, Mary Poppins), the Song Prize showcases twelve new songs from the musicals of tomorrow, selected from 175 entries. The finalist songs will be performed by a stellar line-up of West End talent in a celebration concert of new musical theatre writing.

A panel of industry judges, including George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, will award the prize and the winner will receive a prize of £1000 towards developing their work.

Established in 1992, Mercury Musical Developments (MMD) is the UK's membership organization for writers of musical theatre, dedicated to developing the talents and careers of its members and ensuring a future for British musicals. The Song Prize concert will also commemorate 30 years of supporting new musical theatre and celebrate the achievements of MMD's members past and present.

FINALISTS

'Getting Away With Murder' from La Vida Loca Latin Dance Musical by Chris Brindle & Rob Jones
'I Don't Feel Like Me Anymore' from Snowflake by Lewis Cornay
'Joyce's Song' from Falling Skies by Sophie Boyce & Fred Feeney
'Keep Me From Going Under' from Keep Me From Going Under by Michelle Payne & Emy Parsons
'Lullaby' from Soul of the Ballad by Chris Poon & Daniel York Loh
'On My Way' from Hynt (Passage) by Freya Catrin Smith & Jack Williams
'One Last Request' from The Most Beautiful Suicide by Flora Leo
'Parallel Life' from The Fan by Karen Bishko & Max Luck
'A Portrait Of Me' from Dead Reckoning by Lezlie Wade & Scott Christian
'The Inventor's Daughter' from The Night Our Parents Disappeared by Andy Room & Oli George Rew
'This Isn't Magic' from Galileo: An A Cappella Musical by Dan Mawson & Leo Mercer
'Wheatfield With Crows' from The Rise and Fall of Vinnie & Paul by Neil Bastian

Casting and host to be announced soon.

MMD and Stiles + Drewe would like to thank all the writers who submitted songs for consideration.

