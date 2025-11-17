Melanie Dhawan Joins Trafalgar Entertainment as CFO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment has announced that Melanie Dhawan joins the business today (Monday 17 November) as Chief Financial Officer.

Founded by Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire in 2017, Trafalgar Entertainment is focussed on new productions, venue operations, live music and comedy, events and hospitality, Performing Arts education, ticketing, and the distribution and filming of event cinema and TV live-streaming innovative content (from David Tennant in Macbeth to Taylor Swift).

Melanie brings a wealth of international experience across media and technology, most recently at S4 Capital founded by Sir Martin Sorrell. As CFO of the Content practice, she drove enhanced commercial and operational performance across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, delivering improved profitability and stronger business discipline at scale.

As CFO, Melanie will lead Trafalgar's various finance teams, including FP&A, commercial finance, production accounting, financial control and statutory reporting, and will work closely with the Executive Team and Board to support growth plans across Trafalgar Entertainment's businesses.

Melanie Dhawan said: “I'm delighted to be joining Trafalgar Entertainment at such a dynamic point in its journey, and I look forward to joining and working with the Trafalgar team, as the Group continues to grow and innovate across the live entertainment industry.”



Dame Rosemary Squire, Joint CEO Trafalgar Entertainment, said: “Melanie joins Trafalgar as CFO at a pivotal time in the company's history. Her global experience and knowledge will play a vital part in our future growth plans. With new venues on board in 2025, the Olympia Theatre set to open in 2027, and further acquisitions on the horizon, Melanie joins Trafalgar during a highly exciting and ambitious phase. We look forward to working with her and wish her every success in the new role.”

Helen Enright, COO Trafalgar Entertainment and CEO Trafalgar UK Theatres, said: “As the Group's founding CFO, I'm delighted to see Melanie take on this role. She'll be a fantastic addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to working closely with her on Trafalgar's continued expansion.”