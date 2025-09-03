Mazz Murray, Jane Horrocks, & More to Serve as Guest Judges in RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Season 7

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 7th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will return this fall on WOW Presents Plus with a VIP guest list of stars from stage and screen that includes West End alums Mazz Murray, Jane Horrocks, and more. Take a look at the full list of special celebrity guest judges below.

RuPaul, affectionately known as Mama Ru, leads a judging panel that includes regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton. Over ten weeks, the award-winning cult series will see the queens compete in a variety of spicy challenges and iconic games designed to test their drag skills, with the winner of the week being awarded a much-coveted RuPeter badge, and the bottoms of the week facing a Lip Sync For Their Life and the risk of elimination. The premiere date for the new season is forthcoming.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC iPlayer and Youth Audiences and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy, Matt Green, and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

Season 7 Celebrity Guest Judges

Actor and star of ‘Derry Girls’, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell said: “Being a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was on my bucket list, and the experience was absolute magic! The incredible talent of the queens completely blew me away, and sharing the panel with Mama Ru, Michelle, and Alan was a proper bit of craic too. I can't wait to see the finished product and the rest of the season!”

Actor and Ab-Fab legend, Jane Horrocks

Jane Horrocks said, “I loved being on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. All the queens were super talented. I wanted them all to win!”

TV presenter and comedian, Joel Dommett

Joel Dommett said: “IM BAAACK B**CHESSS! Can I say that? I’ll pop some asterisks in it. You can say any s**t using asterisks. Anyway - Guesting on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK once is a dream, but TWICE?! It’s the best fun. It’s like drag Disneyland. I can’t wait to watch me watching it all!”

Singer, actor, and West End maestro, Mazz Murray

Mazz Murray said: “I felt like the Supercar Blondie of Drag Race – Queens, start your engines!”

Actor and comedian, Michelle de Swarte

Michelle De Swarte said: “Nothing has come even close to spending a day doing what I have trained to do my whole life, JUDGE! And with the best to ever do it, Ru, Michelle, and Graham. This season Drag Race is bringing you everything every fan wants, drama, fashion, runway looks to die for, and the kind of complicated relationships that make you happy the days are shorter and the nights are longer! ENJOY”

Singer, songwriter, and Sugababe, Mutya Buena

Mutya Buena said: “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is one of my favourite shows. It was an honour to be asked to be a panellist! I absolutely loved it.”

Singer and Girls Aloud icon, Nadine Coyle

Nadine Coyle said: “Having been a guest for season three's Snatch Game (and impersonated by the one and only Charra Tea on season six's Snatch Game!), it's such a dream come true to be a guest judge on this season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK! What an incredible experience to see the immense talent and creativity from the queens, and it was a joy to sit on the judges panel with Michelle, Graham, and the spellbinding RuPaul! You're all in for a treat!”

Comedian, actor, and writer, Sophie Willan

Sophie Willan said, "I had an absolutely fabulous time as a guest judge! What a bunch of gorgeous, talented queens - I laughed, I gasped, I got very emotionally invested - the dream gig!"

Actor and star of ‘Chewing Gum’, Susan Wokoma

Susan Wokoma said, “The drag-shaped-Bat-signal finally appeared and I was READY! Absolutely beside myself to be joining Michelle, Alan and Ru for Series 7. PINCH ME!”

In addition, radio host and podcaster Jordan North will be appearing as a super special guest, and acclaimed choreographer Claudimar Neto returns to whip the queens into shape when they slip into their dancing heels.

Jordan North said: “I don’t think any of my friends or colleagues have believed me when I’ve told them I’m going to be on the latest series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, so now here’s the proof I’m going to be on the show! I’m not going to lie, being in the presence of Ru was an absolute joy but at the same time completely nerve wracking! I can’t wait for fellow fans to see the new series. I just know they are going to love it.”

Claudimar Neto said: “Seven seasons in and the magic of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK still gives me goosebumps. The queens continue to inspire me with their passion, power and individuality - and this year, I poured all that energy into choreography that truly celebrates who they are. I’m so grateful to stand once again with this incredible community, spreading love and authenticity one step (or lip sync) at a time. Shantay, we all slay!”

Mazz Murray Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Jane Horrocks Photo Credit: Paul Clapp