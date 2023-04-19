Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matthew Bourne's SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns to Cinemas in the UK

The production will screen Wednesday 28 June and Sunday 2 July 2023.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Matthew Bourne's SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns to Cinemas in the UK

Marking the 10th anniversary of Matthew Bourne's gothic romance, Trafalgar Releasing is delighted to announce that a brand-new filmed recording of Sleeping Beauty is being released in cinemas across the UK on Wednesday 28th June and Sunday 2nd July 2023. International screenings will follow in the autumn.

Enter a wondrous world of magical fairies and vampires, where the timeless tale of good vs evil is turned upside-down, creating a supernatural love story that even the passage of time itself cannot hinder. Get ready to be transported from the halcyon days of the late Edwardian era through to the modern day in this dazzling gothic romance.

With an unforgettable score by Tchaikovsky, sumptuous sets and costumes, evocative lighting and masterly storytelling, the beloved fairy tale is brought to life by the uniquely talented New Adventures company. The filmed production features a stellar ensemble cast with Ashley Shaw as Aurora, Andrew Monaghan as Leo, Paris Fitzpatrick as Count Lilac and Ben Brown as Carabosse/Caradoc.

Now established as a firm favourite in the New Adventures repertoire, Sleeping Beauty is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne working with his regular collaborators and New Adventures Associate Artists; Lez Brotherston (Set and Costumes), Paule Constable (Lighting) and Paul Groothuis (Sound Design).

Released by Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, and produced by Illuminations, the production was filmed live at Sadler's Wells, London, in January 2023 and is directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon. This is the ninth cinema release for New Adventures and follows festive treat Nutcracker! which was screened in cinemas for the first time in 2022.

Artistic Director Sir Matthew Bourne OBE says, I am thrilled that New Adventures' much-loved production of Sleeping Beauty will be screened in cinemas this summer. Cinema plays a vital role in ensuring we can take our shows to many more places, both across the UK and around the world, than it is possible for us to reach with our live performances. Creating Sleeping Beauty was the fulfilment of a long-held ambition to complete the trilogy of Tchaikovsky ballets and this production remains one of the company's greatest achievements. It's wonderful that it can now be enjoyed on the big screen too.




The World Premiere Of New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Will Open At Bristol Old Vic Photo
The World Premiere Of New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Will Open At Bristol Old Vic
Antic Productions, Bristol Old Vic, Longshot Films and Playtone have announced that new musical Starter for Ten will receive its world premiere at Bristol Old Vic from 29 February – 30 March 2024 as part of Nancy Medina's inaugural season as Artistic Director.
JULIE: THE MUSICAL To Embark On Summer Tour Beginning in May Photo
JULIE: THE MUSICAL To Embark On Summer Tour Beginning in May
After winning the 'OffComm Award' in 2022, JULIE: The Musical is embarking upon a UK Summer Tour.
Meet The New Jerwood Resident Designer at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Meet The New Jerwood Resident Designer at Leeds Playhouse
West Yorkshire theatre designer Delicia Sorhaindo has been announced as the new Jerwood Resident Designer at Leeds Playhouse as part of a raft of career-boosting opportunities for Yorkshire-based creatives supported by the Jerwood Developing Artists Fund.
Bebe Rexha Announces U.K. Tour Date Photo
Bebe Rexha Announces U.K. Tour Date
The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and the ongoing chart domination of David Guetta's collaboration 'I'm Good (Blue)'. Set to bring the heat to the U.K. off the back of her U.S. tour dates which kick off in May, Rexha’s return to London will be one of the summer's hottest tickets.

More Hot Stories For You


TARANTINO LIVE Comes to London This SummerTARANTINO LIVE Comes to London This Summer
April 18, 2023

Tarantino Live is headed to London this summer. For The Record presents its critically acclaimed, Broadway sized, meta-musical experience that is sure to blow you away! Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!
Full Cast Revealed For The National Theatre's THE CRUCIBLEFull Cast Revealed For The National Theatre's THE CRUCIBLE
April 18, 2023

The National Theatre announced full casting for the highly anticipated West End transfer of director Lyndsey Turner's acclaimed production of The Crucible.  With set designed by Es Devlin, this contemporary new staging of Arthur Miller's gripping parable of power and its abuse will play at the Gielgud Theatre from 7 June until 2 September, with a press night on 15 June 2023. 
PANTI BLISS Returns to Soho Theatre in MayPANTI BLISS Returns to Soho Theatre in May
April 18, 2023

This May, Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss makes her long-awaited return to Soho Theatre with her smash-hit comedy If These Wigs Could Talk.
Brand New Children's Theatre Festival Set For Coram's FieldsBrand New Children's Theatre Festival Set For Coram's Fields
April 18, 2023

Acclaimed children's drama school Perform today announce Central London's first ever children's theatre festival, opening this summer in Coram's Fields, Bloomsbury. The six-week festival includes four musicals, including two original productions and opens on 28 and 29 July, with previews from 22 July and running until 28 August.
Video: Watch the All New Song '800 Souls' From GLORY RIDEVideo: Watch the All New Song '800 Souls' From GLORY RIDE
April 18, 2023

Watch an all new video of Niall Sheehy as Cardinal Dalla Costa with the rest of the cast singing '800 Souls' from the world premiere of GLORY RIDE.
share