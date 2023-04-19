Matthew Bourne's SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns to Cinemas in the UK

Marking the 10th anniversary of Matthew Bourne's gothic romance, Trafalgar Releasing is delighted to announce that a brand-new filmed recording of Sleeping Beauty is being released in cinemas across the UK on Wednesday 28th June and Sunday 2nd July 2023. International screenings will follow in the autumn.

Enter a wondrous world of magical fairies and vampires, where the timeless tale of good vs evil is turned upside-down, creating a supernatural love story that even the passage of time itself cannot hinder. Get ready to be transported from the halcyon days of the late Edwardian era through to the modern day in this dazzling gothic romance.

With an unforgettable score by Tchaikovsky, sumptuous sets and costumes, evocative lighting and masterly storytelling, the beloved fairy tale is brought to life by the uniquely talented New Adventures company. The filmed production features a stellar ensemble cast with Ashley Shaw as Aurora, Andrew Monaghan as Leo, Paris Fitzpatrick as Count Lilac and Ben Brown as Carabosse/Caradoc.

Now established as a firm favourite in the New Adventures repertoire, Sleeping Beauty is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne working with his regular collaborators and New Adventures Associate Artists; Lez Brotherston (Set and Costumes), Paule Constable (Lighting) and Paul Groothuis (Sound Design).

Released by Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, and produced by Illuminations, the production was filmed live at Sadler's Wells, London, in January 2023 and is directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon. This is the ninth cinema release for New Adventures and follows festive treat Nutcracker! which was screened in cinemas for the first time in 2022.

Artistic Director Sir Matthew Bourne OBE says, I am thrilled that New Adventures' much-loved production of Sleeping Beauty will be screened in cinemas this summer. Cinema plays a vital role in ensuring we can take our shows to many more places, both across the UK and around the world, than it is possible for us to reach with our live performances. Creating Sleeping Beauty was the fulfilment of a long-held ambition to complete the trilogy of Tchaikovsky ballets and this production remains one of the company's greatest achievements. It's wonderful that it can now be enjoyed on the big screen too.