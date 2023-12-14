MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Will Come to Cinemas in the UK and Ireland

The star-studded My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert will be screened in more than 400 cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 14 February and 18 February 2024. Directed for the screen by five-time BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, tickets are now on sale at RH80Concert.com. Plans for a North America, Australia and New Zealand release will be announced in the New Year.

The landmark event was headlined by recent R&H leading lady Joanna Ampil (Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific); two-time Olivier Award winner Michael Ball; television, film and stage actor Daniel Dae Kim; four-time Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman; Emmy, two-time GRAMMY and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award nominee Julian Ovenden; West End sensation Lucy St. Louis; Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit; Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson. The performance also featured Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas and Jordan Shaw, along with special appearances by EGOT winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rita Moreno.

Completing the company were Jade Albertsen, Alex Louize Bird, Matthew Caputo, Dan Cooke, Barry Drummond, Harry Francis, Matt Gibson, Bethany Huckle, Jonny Labey, Brenda Newhouse, Emily Ann Potter, Sophie Pourret, Stephen Quildan and Rachel Wang-Hei Lau.

The celebration of the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II featured the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, with stage direction by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, and associate choreography by Simon Hardwick.

The gala took place on Tuesday, 12 December, at London's newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I.

Presented by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, the concert was produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals, Austin Shaw and Rob Bagshaw.

My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert forms part of a new Season of Musicals presented by CinemaLive in 2024.