MRS. DOUBTFIRE Extends In The West End Until June 2024

The musical is now playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Due to popular demand, the new hit family stage musical of Mrs. Doubtfire, which opened this week to critical acclaim at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, has extended bookings until June 2024, with a new weekly schedule including Sunday performances from January 2024, and over 13,000 new seats put on sale at £30 or under.

As part of the new booking period, a dedicated relaxed performance, which has been scheduled on Saturday 20 January at 2.30pm will be put on sale soon. Relaxed performances are open to everyone but may benefit those who normally find it challenging to access and enjoy theatre. The performance will include reduced volume and lighting states with a laid-back approach to audience movement permitting and encouraging everyone to relax and respond naturally.

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

The cast of Mrs. Doubtfire includes Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard, Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, Samuel Edwards (Anything Goes) as Stuart Dunmire, Ian Talbot OBE (Hairspray, and Director of The Mousetrap) as Mr. Jolly and Kelly Agbowu (Sylvia) as Wanda Sellner.

Further cast include Nicole Carlisle, Joshua Dever, Joseph Dockree, Rebecca Donnelly, Amy Everett, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, Vicki Lee Taylor, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Corey Mitchell, Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Rhys Owen, Christopher Parkinson, Micha Richardson, Tom Scanlon, Paulo Teixeira and Samuel Wilson-Freeman.

Mrs. Doubtfire also introduces Max Bispham, Elliot Mugume and Frankie Treadaway who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard and Scarlett Davies, Angelica-Pearl Scott and Ava Posniak who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with Original Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell (team behind the hit Tony Award-nominated musical Something Rotten!). Direction is by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), Choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), Sound Design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Hair Design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), Casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and Children's Casting Director is Verity Naughton.

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. 

 




