MOULIN ROUGE! Resumes West End Performances and Reschedules Opening Night

Performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will resume this evening at the Piccadilly Theatre with a new official Opening Night set for Sunday 9 January 2022.

As audiences are welcomed back, further Covid health and safety measures are being implemented with immediate effect to keep theatregoers, the company and staff safe. All patrons over the age of 18 must now demonstrate documentation of their full vaccination or proof of a negative PCR/LFT test, taken within 48 hours prior to attendance.

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub's host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends - the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago - Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Winner of 10 Tony Awards, Moulin Rouge! The Musical invites you to enter a world of passionate romance and eye-popping splendour... a place where Bohemians and aristocrats revel together in electrifying enchantment... a place where all your wildest dreams come true! Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed for today in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to the stage was a decade-long journey, spanning 3 continents, encompassing 75 songs credited to 165 songwriters, administered by 31 publishers, representing over 160 years of music, including recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical original Broadway Cast Album, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard's Cast Albums Chart, is available at all digital and streaming providers by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. Click here to listen to the album.

A theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - Love, this is more than a musical... it is a state of mind. Welcome to the Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical stars Liisi LaFontaine (Good Trouble, Dreamgirls) as Satine, Jamie Bogyo (making his West End debut) as Christian and Clive Carter (Olivier Award nominee for his performance as the Prince/Wolf in Into the Woods, and as Claude in Come From Away) as Harold Zidler.

The principal casting also features Simon Bailey (Heathers, Jersey Boys) as The Duke, Jason Pennycooke (Olivier Award nominee for his performance as Lafayette/Jefferson in the original cast of Hamilton, Bobby Dupree in Memphis and Jacob La Cage Aux Folles) and Elia Lo Tauro (On Your Feet, Candide) as the Bohemians Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago.

The club's famed entertainers known as the 'Lady Ms' are played by Sophie Carmen-Jones (Chicago, Jersey Boys) as Nini, Zoe Birkett (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Hair) as Arabia, Johnny Bishop (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Baby Doll and Timmika Ramsay (Cinderella, Madagascar) as La Chocolat.

The full company is completed by Femi Akinfolarin, Robson Broad, Ian Carlyle, Jonathan Cordin, Anthony Cragg, Fletcher Dobinson, Katie Ella Dunsden, Adam Gillian, Luke Jackson, Tamsin January, Alicia Mencía, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Georgia Morgan, Melissa Nettleford, Ian Oswald, Craig Ryder, Ebby Sama, Elly Shaw, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Katie Singh, Ope Sowande, Tanisha Spring, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Amy Thornton, Misty May Tindall, Jon Tsouras, Tommy Wade-Smith and Lily Wang.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Here Lies Love at the National Theatre, Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red, three-time Academy Award nominee, including for Gladiator and The Aviator), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Here Lies Love).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets; his credits include Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes; credits include The King & I, for which she won the Olivier Award for Best Costume Design), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (hair and wig design; credits include Come From Away) and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. The Executive Producer in the West End is Patrick Murphy and General Management is by Playful Productions.

Learn more at www.moulinrougemusical.com.