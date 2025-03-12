MATILDA THE MUSICAL Adds New Dates to UK and Ireland Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Matilda The Musical, based on Roald Dahl's beloved book, will add five further dates to its upcoming tour of the UK and Ireland. The show, which this year celebrates 15 years on stage, opens at the Curve, Leicester on 6 October 2025, before travelling to Bradford, Liverpool, Plymouth, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Manchester where it will run through March and April of 2026.

The new tour dates begin in April 2026 at the Mayflower Theatre Southampton, followed by performances in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Milton Keynes where the show will play until 14 November 2026.

The internationally renowned musical continues to play to packed houses in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre and has been seen by 12 million people across 100 cities around the world.

Priority Booking for Bristol, Birmingham and Milton Keynes will be from 11am on Monday 24 March, and general on sale from 11am on Wednesday 26 March. For Southampton - Priority Booking is from 10am on Thursday 27 March, and general on sale from 10am on Wednesday 2 April. In Norwich, Priority Booking starts from Monday 24 March, with general on sale from Friday 25 April.

This anarchic production, about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination, has won over 100 global awards, including 24 for Best Musical. A film adaptation made by the core creative team received its World Premiere at the London Film Festival in October 2022 and can now be watched on Netflix.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Writer Dennis Kelly said, “It's great to get the chance to bring this little girl's story to people in their home cities and towns, and to all those theatres where theatre really matters.”

Composer and lyricist Tim Minchin said, “When we first started working on the show, our aim was to make a lovely little jewel of a musical for the RSC's Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. We never imagined that all these years later it would still be running in the West End, have been made into a film, and is now about to embark on its second tour of the UK and Ireland. I'm deeply proud of Matilda The Musical, and every single talented person who continues to work on it with passion and enthusiasm.”

Director Matthew Warchus said, “I'm delighted that our production of Matilda The Musical is about to be seen live by a whole new generation of children and families in theatres across the UK and Ireland. It's a show we're really proud of, and an inspiring story of courage that we really care about, so it's genuinely wonderful to see it continue bringing joy to audiences of all ages.”

RSC Co-Artistic Directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said, “After its premiere so many years ago in Stratford-upon-Avon, Matilda Wormwood's genius is still teaching us that 'sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty'. We can't wait to share her story with audiences up and down the country.”

Casting, further tour dates and further creative team details will be announced in due course.

Tour Dates

Curve, Leicester

6 – 25 October 2025

https://www.curveonline.co.uk

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

30 October – 23 November 2025

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Liverpool Empire

2 December 2025 – 4 January 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

Plymouth Theatre Royal

13 January – 7 February 2026

https://theatreroyal.com

Sunderland Empire

11 – 28 February 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

Edinburgh Playhouse

4 – 22 March 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

Manchester Palace

26 March – 25 April 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

29 April – 17 May 2026

https://www.mayflower.org.uk

Bristol Hippodrome

2 – 27 June 2026

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

Birmingham Hippodrome

1 July – 2 August 2026

https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com

Norwich Theatre Royal

6 August – 6 September 2026

https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/

Milton Keynes

28 October – 14 November 2026

Comments