MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends London Booking Period

Channing Tatum and his co-producers have announced a new booking period for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London. Patrons will be able to book performances through to 30 June 2024. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.

The cast of Magic Mike Live in London includes Daniel Blessing, Natacza Boon, Jake Brewer, Harry Carter, Peter Cleverley, Joel Ekperigin, Petr Fedorovskii, Eleanor-Rose Fusaro, Myles Harper, Mark Lace, Jack Manley, Theo O. Bailey, James Percy, Charlotte Perry, Josie Rose, Ross Sands, Shane Scarth and Manny Tsakanika.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, which recently performed its 1500th show in the West End, has wowed over 417,000 people in London alone and over 1,250,000 worldwide. It is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018. Magic Mike Live inspired A New Television series on HBO Max, Finding Magic Mike, which aired in the United States earlier this year. Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third instalment of the Magic Mike franchise, was released on 10 February 2023.

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by Crossroads Live. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer.

Magic Mike Live has become an international sensation since opening in Las Vegas in April 2017. In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and London, the show premiered in Berlin in 2020 and the Australia national tour opened in Sydney in December 2020. A multi-year North American touring production of Magic Mike Live launched in Miami, Florida in October 2022 and opened in Dallas earlier this month.

Guests can also enjoy cocktails and cuisine at Permission, a bespoke bar designed by Magic Mike Live designer Rachel O'Toole, which offers a range of food and beverage options as well as live music curated by the Magic Mike team. Permission is available to book before or after any performance of Magic Mike Live and is also open to the public if you fancy an intimate and luxurious space to unwind in the heart of London's West End.

Magic Mike Live is produced in London by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Steven Soderbergh, Nick Wechsler and United Talent Agency in association with Warner Bros., Vincent Marini, The Hippodrome Casino, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, TSG Entertainment & Ashley DeSimone, Richard Winkler and The Creative House.