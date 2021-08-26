MAGIC AT THE MUSICALS Returns to Royal Albert Hall in October

Celebrating the best of the West End and beyond, Magic at the Musicals has announced a glittering line-up of performers for this year's event, which takes place at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on 17th October 2021.

Hosted on the night by Magic Radio's own Ruthie Henshall and comedian and West End performer Jason Manford, the evening will showcase feature performances from some of the West End's leading stage stars as they come together for one night only.

This year will see performances by the casts of; & Juliet, Frozen, Pretty Woman, Come from Away, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's The Lion King, Mamma Mia! The Musical and Back to the Future The Musical. Plus, just announced on Magic Radio Breakfast with Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott this morning, Cinderella, Dear Evan Hansen, Jersey Boys and Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical have also joined the line-up!

Actress and Magic at the Musicals presenter Ruthie Henshall said "I am so thrilled and excited about hosting Magic at the Musicals. It is one of the nights of the year I look forward to most. For the theatre to have been dormant for so long it's only fitting to give all the shows the Royal Albert Hall as a platform and a backdrop. Magic Radio knows how to put on a show and hosting with Jason Manford is anyone's dream job! The man is funny, talented and an all-round lovely bloke. Very chuffed it's him."

Tickets are available now for this exciting and unforgettable evening so don't miss your chance to see all these incredible shows live on one night in London.

Head to magic.co.uk to get your tickets now.