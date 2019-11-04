Lucy McCormick Adds Extra Dates To Soho Theatre Run Due To Phenomenal Demand

Soho Theatre announces the celebrated performance artist and their Artist in Residence for 2019, Lucy McCormick, will return to Soho in February 2020 for a second run of Post Popular following the initial dates in December 2019. Tickets are available from: https://sohotheatre.com/shows/lucy-mccormick-post-popular/.

In 2016 Lucy McCormick's Edinburgh Fringe debut show Triple Threat was one of the most talked about, unconventional and fearlessly irreverent genre-defying sell-out hits of the festival. With Post-Popular she's done it again, creating another 'confrontational and shocking' (Evening Standard) show that stormed the Fringe. Joined by her friends-with-benefits Rhys Hollis and Samir Kennedy, and directed by Ursula Martinez (Triple Threat, Wild Bore, Free Admission) the Total Theatre nominated prodigy returned to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to crawl through the annals of history in an enthusiastically humiliating exploration of power and purpose.

Told via Lucy's trademark concoction of large-scale dance routines, power ballads and absurdist art, Post Popular quickly descends into mess, destruction and a few breakdowns. Scavenging for nuggets of inspiration and understanding, Post Popular is a series of historical re-enactments creating spectacular, fantastical and glorified adaptations of key moments in time and Lucy's own story. Because, after all, in the end, the show is about her.

Lucy has starred in Roller Diner (Soho Theatre), Effigies Of Wickedness (ENO/Gate Theatre) and Collective Rage (Southwark Playhouse), with Collective Rage earning her an OFFIE nomination for Best Female Performer. She has worked and collaborated with a variety of artists on the queer and alternative scene including Ursula Martinez, David Hoyle, Dickie Beau, Johnny Woo, Scottie, Tim Etchells, Lauren Bari Holstein, Richard Dedomenici, CHRISTEENE and Le Gateau Chocolat. As an actor, Lucy was recently seen in Universal's blockbuster, Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, opposite The Rock, and Sky One's Peacock, opposite Dominic Cooper.

As part of her residency, Lucy created Post Popular for Soho Theatre - which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before returning to perform at Dean Street - and is commissioned to write her debut play, currently untitled. The residency will also see Lucy receive producer mentorship and development space for the year.

David Luff, Creative Director of Soho Theatre says: "Lucy is one of the most thrilling artists making new theatre in the UK and she has worked with us as an actor, with her company GETINTHEBACKOFTHEVAN and as a creator of the superb Triple Threat, and we are delighted to have her as our Artist-in-Residence. Her brilliantly transgressive and unique style of performance has changed the way audiences look at work on our stages. We have commissioned her to write her first play and we can't wait to see what she makes over the coming year."





