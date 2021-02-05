Lucie Jones, Oliver Tompsett, Daniel Boys & More to Star in World Premiere Concert Screening of TREASON THE MUSICAL

Casting has been confirmed for the online concert streaming of Treason, the exciting new musical drama based on the notorious gunpowder plot of 1605. The world premiere of this exclusive musical concert will be performed by a selection of some of the West End's most gifted performers including Lucie Jones (Legally Blonde, Waitress), Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Kinky Boots), Daniel Boys (Falsettos, Nativity Rocks!), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked), Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!, Show Boat), Rebecca LaChance (School of Rock, Beautiful), Cedric Neal (Chess, Memphis), Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Caroline Or Change), and alongside the multi-talented poet, writer and performer, Debris Stevenson (1st Luv, Poet in da Corner), as the show's narrator.*

*Please note that the Treason in concert cast differ from the original track recording cast.

With the producers' commitment to ensuring the cast can rehearse and perform in the safest possible work environment, the casting announcement also coincides with the news that the concert will be postponed a month, now streaming March 2021, with performances from 12-14 March.

The songs from Treason will be performed and filmed live in concert at London's prestigious Cadogan Hall.

Remember, remember the 5th of November,

for its gunpowder, treason, and plot

We're here to tell you the rest of the tale,

the one that history books forgot

Guy Fawkes remains an anonymous figure,

we have more to bring to the table

It's time to meet the rest of the plotters,

in our fiery musical fable

With a fusion of original folk and pop songs, this wonderful new musical tells one of the most intriguing tales in England's history, and features a stunning score and lyrics by Ricky Allan, and book by Kieran Lynn and Ricky Allan. The musical's world premiere and online concert will be directed by Hannah Chissick, with musical supervision by Nick Pinchbeck and orchestration by Matthew Malone.

Following the successful release of five tracks from the musical on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, the concert will also showcase a further five new and unheard tracks from the show.

The first five exclusive tracks released from the musical are: Take Things Into Our Own Hands featuring Hadley Fraser, Waylon Jacobs, Emmanuel Kojo and Oliver Savile; The Day Elizabeth Died featuring Kelly Agbowu, Hadley Fraser, Waylon Jacobs, Emmanuel Kojo, Rebecca LaChance, Christina Modestou and Oliver Savile; Blind Faith featuring Rosalie Craig and Oliver Savile; The Promise featuring Daniel Boys and Oliver Savile; and The Cold, Hard, Ground featuring Hadley Fraser.

