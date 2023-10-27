Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Will Lead SIDE SHOW in Concert at the London Palladium

The performance is set for Sunday 3 March 2024.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Will Lead SIDE SHOW in Concert at the London Palladium

SIDE SHOW will come to the London Palladium in a special, one-night-only concert spectacular on Sunday 3 March 2024. Directed by Emma Butler with Adam Hoskins as Musical Director, the concert is presented by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum.

West End legends Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker lead a phenomenal cast as the legendary Hilton twins, ‘Daisy’ and ‘Violet’ and are joined by Bradley Jaden as ‘Terry’ and Tosh Wanogho-Maud as ‘Buddy’. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Based on the true story of conjoined twins who rose to fame during the Depression, SIDE SHOW is a moving portrait of two women joined at the hip whose extraordinary bond brings them stardom but denies them love. The Tony nominated musical follows the sisters' heart-warming search for affection and acceptance amidst the spectacle of fame.

With Book and Lyrics by Bill Russell, Music by Henry Krieger and additional book material by Bill Condon, Side Show boasts a stunning score including ‘Who Will Love Me As I Am’, ‘The Devil You Know’ and ‘I Will Never Leave You'.

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme

SOLT and UK Theatre have shared their list of priorities for an incoming government, which includes supporting and enhancing critical cultural infrastructure by increasing capital funding for the theatre estate to make energy efficiency adaptations.

2
BroadwayWorlds Guide to the Best Hidden West End Theatre Tickets Deals Photo
BroadwayWorld's Guide to the Best Hidden West End Theatre Tickets Deals

West End ticket prices have been steadily rising for years, but it is still possible to get some real bargains if you know where to look.

3
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Ha Photo
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Hall

Special guests Laura Mvula, Youssou N’Dour, and Ibrahim Maalouf will join Angélique Kidjo for her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 17 November 2023. The Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner will be holding a celebration of her 40-year career, performing her greatest hits accompanied by her band and the Chineke! Orchestra.

4
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS Photo
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS

SIX's Monique Ashe-Palmer and RSC's Yasmin Taheri lead the cast of £1 THURSDAYS, the new play from Kat Rose-Martin.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON

Recommended For You