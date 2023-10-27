Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Will Lead SIDE SHOW in Concert at the London Palladium

SIDE SHOW will come to the London Palladium in a special, one-night-only concert spectacular on Sunday 3 March 2024. Directed by Emma Butler with Adam Hoskins as Musical Director, the concert is presented by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum.

West End legends Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker lead a phenomenal cast as the legendary Hilton twins, ‘Daisy’ and ‘Violet’ and are joined by Bradley Jaden as ‘Terry’ and Tosh Wanogho-Maud as ‘Buddy’. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Based on the true story of conjoined twins who rose to fame during the Depression, SIDE SHOW is a moving portrait of two women joined at the hip whose extraordinary bond brings them stardom but denies them love. The Tony nominated musical follows the sisters' heart-warming search for affection and acceptance amidst the spectacle of fame.

With Book and Lyrics by Bill Russell, Music by Henry Krieger and additional book material by Bill Condon, Side Show boasts a stunning score including ‘Who Will Love Me As I Am’, ‘The Devil You Know’ and ‘I Will Never Leave You'.