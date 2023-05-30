London Cabaret Club Presents COPACABANA

Join the hottest party in town as The London Cabaret Club bring Brazilian beach vibes to The Bloomsbury Ballroom with 'Copacabana:' a brand-new production created by Artistic Director and choreographer Doni Fierro.

Set over three distinctive acts, the new show will guide audiences through a trio of concepts based around the 'Copacabana' theme, beginning on the sun-drenched shores of Rio Di Janiero, surrounded by samba dancers in exotic costumes bringing the intense yet exciting vibes of carnival season to the heart of the capital. Act two focuses on a very different 'Copacabana' - the world-renowned New York City nightclub, notorious for its celebrity clientele that featured early performances from the likes of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis – a much fabled setting used in a plethora of award winning films. Act three introduces 'Lola The Showgirl' – the Latin dancer immortalised in Barry Manilow's iconic 'Copacabana' theme tune.

Music throughout the show charts a diverse course from the Copacabana musical to native Brazilian classics transformed in to worldwide hits by 'The Brazilian Bombshell' Carmen Miranda and of course the iconic song made famous by Barry Manilow himself. A scintillating Latin band will oversee proceedings throughout the night.

Guests will be welcomed on to The London Cabaret Club's newly opened outdoor beach terrace for tropical cocktails, before following the sound of the samba to The Ballroom, where the outdoors will be brought indoors by spectacular dancers dressed in vivid feather costumes as they cha-cha and merengue amongst the palm trees. A unique Brazilian menu will be served during the show to perfectly complement the atmosphere, with DJ's taking over post-show for guests to continue to party in to the early hours.

Copacabana is a truly spectacular summer celebration. So bring your dancing shoes and join Lola and the showgirls for an extravagant night you'll never forget.