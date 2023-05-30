London Cabaret Club Presents COPACABANA

Performances run 8th June – 26th August at The Bloomsbury Ballroom.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Photo 4 Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Join the hottest party in town as The London Cabaret Club bring Brazilian beach vibes to The Bloomsbury Ballroom with 'Copacabana:' a brand-new production created by Artistic Director and choreographer Doni Fierro.

Set over three distinctive acts, the new show will guide audiences through a trio of concepts based around the 'Copacabana' theme, beginning on the sun-drenched shores of Rio Di Janiero, surrounded by samba dancers in exotic costumes bringing the intense yet exciting vibes of carnival season to the heart of the capital. Act two focuses on a very different 'Copacabana' - the world-renowned New York City nightclub, notorious for its celebrity clientele that featured early performances from the likes of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis – a much fabled setting used in a plethora of award winning films. Act three introduces 'Lola The Showgirl' – the Latin dancer immortalised in Barry Manilow's iconic 'Copacabana' theme tune.

Music throughout the show charts a diverse course from the Copacabana musical to native Brazilian classics transformed in to worldwide hits by 'The Brazilian Bombshell' Carmen Miranda and of course the iconic song made famous by Barry Manilow himself. A scintillating Latin band will oversee proceedings throughout the night.

Guests will be welcomed on to The London Cabaret Club's newly opened outdoor beach terrace for tropical cocktails, before following the sound of the samba to The Ballroom, where the outdoors will be brought indoors by spectacular dancers dressed in vivid feather costumes as they cha-cha and merengue amongst the palm trees. A unique Brazilian menu will be served during the show to perfectly complement the atmosphere, with DJ's taking over post-show for guests to continue to party in to the early hours.

Copacabana is a truly spectacular summer celebration. So bring your dancing shoes and join Lola and the showgirls for an extravagant night you'll never forget.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Elmhurst Ballet School Hosts Centenary Summer Ball in July Photo
Elmhurst Ballet School Hosts Centenary Summer Ball in July

Birmingham dance and culinary talents will unite for a fundraising event on Tuesday 11th July 2023 as Elmhurst Ballet School presents its Centenary Summer Ball, and Birmingham-born Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell curates the evening's menu. 

Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency Launch New Musical Theatre Development Scheme: Photo
Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency Launch New Musical Theatre Development Scheme: Overture

Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency today announce the launch of their brand-new musical theatre development scheme, Overture.

SWIM Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
SWIM Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

A show about outdoor swimming, community and holding each other comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes To Nottingham Playhouse Photo
HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes To Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the creative team for their Christmas show for younger children, the enchanting Hansel & Gretel.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Sophia Bush, Ricky Champ & More in 2:22 A GHOST STORYPhotos: First Look at Sophia Bush, Ricky Champ & More in 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE UNICORN At The Arcola TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For THE UNICORN At The Arcola Theatre
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MY UNCLE IS NOT PABLO ESCOBAR at Brixton HousePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For MY UNCLE IS NOT PABLO ESCOBAR at Brixton House
Nick Mohammed's MR SWALLOW Receives Week Long Residency at the Duke Of York's TheatreNick Mohammed's MR SWALLOW Receives Week Long Residency at the Duke Of York's Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You