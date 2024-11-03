Liv Andrusier, Jak Malone & Pippa Cleary Announced As Special Guests For MICKEYJOTHEATRE: LIVE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mickey-Jo Boucher, behind the popular YouTube theatre channel MickeyJoTheatre, has announced that Off West End Award Winner Liv Andrusier (Ride, Fiddler On The Roof) and Olivier Award Winner Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat) alongside The Great British Bake Off Musical, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ The Musical and My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) composer Pippa Cleary will be special guests for Mickey-Jo's upcoming live chat show MickeyJoTheatre: Live!, which continues its monthly residency at London's The Phoenix Arts Club this month.

The trio will join Mickey-Jo for the 17 November show, with dates for 2025 announced at a later date. The shows will see Mickey-Jo joined by musical theatre stars for an evening of interviews, musical performances, games and more. Each show will also spotlights a musical theatre composer / writing team.

Mickey-Jo will be joined by Off West End Award nominee Thomas F. Arnold (A Song of Songs, The House of Edgar) as accompanist and musical director for MickeyJoTheatre: Live!.

The show will also be livestreamed globally and tickets can be purchased at https://phoenixartsclub.com/ and further details for events can be found at Mickey-Jo's newly launched website www.ohmygodhey.com.

MickeyJoTheatre: Live!

Dates: 22 September, 20 October, 17 November

Time: 7:30pm

Duration: 2hr inc. interval

Tickets: https://phoenixartsclub.com/

MICKEYJOTHEATRE

Mickey-Jo's YouTube channel, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠MickeyJoTheatre⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, is the largest worldwide in terms of dedicated theatre criticism, where he also shares features, news and interviews as well as lifestyle content for over 67,000 subscribers. Since establishing himself as a theatre critic he has been able to work internationally. With a viewership that is largely split between the US and the UK he has been fortunate enough to be able to work with PR, Marketing, and Social Media representatives for shows in New York, London, Edinburgh, Hamburg, Toronto, São Paulo, and Paris. He has also thrice received accreditation from the world renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe. His reviews and features have also been published by WhatsOnStage, BroadwayWorldUK, Musicals Magazine and LondonTheatre.co.uk. He has been invited to speak to private tour groups, at the BEAM 2023 new musical theatre conference at Oxford Playhouse, and on a panel of critics at an event for young people considering a career in the arts courtesy of Go Live Theatre Projects. Instagram/TikTok/X: @MickeyJoTheatre

Tom is a Musical Director, Orchestrator and Songwriter based in West London. He is a resident Musical Director for The Crazy Coqs Presents. As a Musical Director, Tom has worked on Musicals, Concerts and Pantomimes. Recently, Tom was the Musical Supervisor for A Song of Songs at the Park Theatre, for which he was nominated for an Offie.

As an Orchestrator, Tom frequently provides music for Concerts and Shows. He prides himself on a quick turn-around of music, with immaculately presented sheet music!

Tom wrote the book, music and lyrics for The House of Edgar, a folk musical based on the life and works of Edgar Allan Poe. The show premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2016 to critical acclaim, and was shortlisted for the Brighton Fringe Award.

PHOENIX ARTS CLUB

About The Phoenix Arts Club: Phoenix Arts Club, nestled in the heart of London's West End, is a renowned hub for entertainment, creativity, and celebration. With a commitment to providing a stage for diverse performances, the club continues to be a go-to destination for those seeking a unique and unforgettable night out.

