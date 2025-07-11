Listen: JUST FOR ONE DAY - THE LIVE AID MUSICAL Original Cast Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The original cast recording for Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is now available. The rock record features songs by artists including Queen, David Bowie, Ultravox, Boomtown Rats, U2, Elton John, The Police, The Who, Madonna, Phil Collins, Bob Dylan, and more. The show is now running at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End.

Listen to the album below:

The show captures the story of the music community’s response to the devastating famine in Ethiopia in 1985 and raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for the Band Aid Trust’s efforts to help those facing hunger around the world.

The songs in the show and on the album come from the world’s greatest pop icons, from Queen to Madonna, U2 to Bob Dylan. But it was to an Elton John hit that Bob Geldof turned to tell the story of his confrontation with the British prime minister as he fought to ensure donations would be tax-free. The album is produced by Olivier-nominated arranger Matthew Brind and Jon Bath, and engineered by Grammy-nominated Jeremy Murphy.

On 13 July 2025, Just for One Day will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Live Aid with a very special performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre, followed by an exclusive after party with surprise special guest performances at Koko, Camden. There are a limited number of tickets available to purchase with a generous additional contribution to the Band Aid Charitable Trust. For more information on this, and all other performances, click HERE.

10% of all ticket sales for Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical will go directly to the Band Aid Charitable Trust to continue their vital work, to date the musical has raised over £750,000.

Tracklisting:

1. Overture

2. Heroes

3. Rat Trap (featuring Craige Els)

4. Drive (featuring Abiona Omonua)

5. Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (featuring Jack Shalloo)

6. Do They Know It’s Christmas? (Feed The World)

7. Radio Ga Ga

8. Stop Your Sobbing (featuring Julie Atherton)

9. We Are The Champions (featuring Collette Guitart & Jo Foster)

10. We Are The World

11. You’re The Best Thing (featuring Emily Ooi)

12. I’m Still Standing (featuring Craige Els & Julie Atherton)

13. Bad

14. Message In A Bottle

15. Pinball Wizard (featuring Joel Montague)

16. Dancing In The Streets (featuring Danielle Steers & Ashley Campbell)

17. Summer of ’69 (featuring Collette Guitart)

18. Blowing In The Wind

19. Reach Out And Touch (Somebody’s Hand) (featuring Julie Atherton)

20. In The Air Tonight / We Can’t We Live Together (featuring James Hameed, Danielle Steers & Ashley Campbell)

21. We Will Rock You / King Of Rock (featuring Olly Dobson & Tamara Tare)

22. Rockin’ All Over The World (featuring Olly Dobson)

23. Vienna (featuring Jack Shalloo)

24. I Don’t Like Mondays (featuring Craige Els)

25. All You Need Is Love (featuring Jason Battersby)

26. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (featuring Joel Montague)

27. Rebel Rebel / Don’t You (Forget About Me) / Into The Grove (featuring Jo Foster, Rhys Wilkinson and Tamara Tare)

28. Bohemian Rhapsody (featuring Freddie Love)

29. My Generation (featuring Naomi Katiyo)

30. Let It Be

About Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical

On 13 July 1985, music united the world. Now, 40 years on, discover the behind-the-scenes story of Live Aid in a whole new way at JUST FOR ONE DAY - The Live Aid Musical.

This exhilarating night out “rocks in all the right ways” (WhatsOnStage), with hit songs by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney and more of the iconic artists who made history at simultaneous charitable concerts in London and Philadelphia.

Live Aid was an unprecedented global music event that brought 1.5 billion people together, and they all have a story to tell about ‘the day rock ‘n’ roll changed the world’.

Whether you saw it live, watched it from home or weren’t even born yet, you won’t want to miss this “rip-roaring” (The Daily Telegraph) and “remarkable” (Daily Mail) new musical written by John O’Farrell (Mrs. Doubtfire, Something Rotten!) and directed by Luke Sheppard (&Juliet, The Little Big Things).

Director Sheppard has assembled a stellar creative team: Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestration by Matthew Brind, Choreography by Ebony Molina, Set by Soutra Gilmour, Costume by Fay Fullerton, Lighting by Howard Hudson, Sound by Gareth Owen, Video & Projection by Andrzej Goulding and Casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

JUST FOR ONE DAY – The Live Aid Musical is produced by Jamie Wilson Productions, Kevin McCollum, Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kenny Wax Ltd, ATG Entertainment, David & Hannah Mirvish, Nederlander Presentations, Stephen C Byrd, Tilted, No Guarantees Productions, Burnt Umber Productions, Willette & Manny Klausner, Nicole Eisenberg, Hornos/Moellenberg and The Old Vic by permission of The Band Aid Charitable Trust.