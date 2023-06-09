Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey Join The Cast Of THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace

Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey will play Henry's parents, Fran Fraser and Andrew Fraser, in the world premiere of the new British musical The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser. They join the previously announced Ed Larkin as Man Henry Fraser and Jonny Amies as Boy Henry Fraser, with further casting to be announced.

The Little Big Things opens @sohoplace on 2 September, with press night on 14 September, and runs until 25 November 2023.

Linzi Hateley said “I am so excited to be working with the exceptional cast and company of The Little Big Things. As soon as I read the script, I wanted to play the role of Fran Fraser. Alongside Henry, hers is a truly captivating story, illustrating beautifully a mother's love for her child and the strength that holds families together. I can't wait to bring this to life on stage and to share this uplifting and deeply moving story.”

Alasdair Harvey said “Henry Fraser is an extraordinary young man and it's a privilege be part of the team bringing his story to the stage in a brand-new British musical in London's newest theatre. Placing disability at the centre of a musical, without wallowing in sentiment is no mean feat, but our wonderful writers and brilliant creative team have developed a remarkable piece of theatre about an incredibly powerful true story. Henry's fight for survival and new identity following life changing injuries is an inspiration and I'm thrilled to be playing his father Andrew.”

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary young man.



When one moment changes everything, Henry finds himself split between a past he no longer recognises and a future he can't even begin to imagine. As he learns to navigate this new world, can he find a way to take control of his life, and keep his family from falling apart?



Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premiere production.



This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming story of courage, transformation and a reminder that it's the little things that really do matter the most.

An avid sportsman and academy player with a premiership Rugby club, Henry Fraser's life changed forever when in 2009 he had a diving accident. From that moment he had a new life to live as a tetraplegic and new circumstances to accept and adapt to. Henry's defiance and determination to prosper against devastating odds led to him wheeling himself out of hospital a whole year earlier than predicted. Today he is a successful artist, inspirational speaker and best-selling author.

Created by a young team of exciting theatre makers, The Little Big Things has music by Nick Butcher (Loved Before), lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling (Techies: The Musical), a book by Joe White (Blackout Songs – Olivier Award nominated), and is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet – Olivier Award winner, and Tony Award nominated).