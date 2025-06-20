Lee Mead to Star in BARNUM 2026 UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A major UK tour of Barnum, the classic Broadway musical that celebrates the life of the world’s greatest showman, P.T. Barnum, will launch in 2026.



Barnum opens at Theatre Royal Windsor on Tuesday 3 February 2026 (previews from Friday 30 January) with tour dates including Manchester Palace Theatre (10 – 14 February), Cardiff Wales Millenium Centre (17 – 21 March), and Birmingham Hippodrome (21 – 25 April).



West End favourite and TV star Lee Mead will take centre stage as the legendary P.T. Barnum. Known for his breakout win on Any Dream Will Do and acclaimed performances in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wicked and Legally Blonde, Mead brings charisma, vocal brilliance and emotional depth to the title role.



Barnum first took the UK by storm when it played the London Palladium, with Michael Crawford making theatrical history with a death-defying nightly tightrope walk across the stage. And now, Lee Mead steps into Barnum’s shoes and on to the tightrope!



With direction by Jonathan O’Boyle (Picture You Dead; The Last Five Years) and choreography by Oti Mabuse (Strictly Come Dancing), The Observer called the Watermill Theatre production a “dazzling all-singing, all-juggling musical tribute to the 19th-century circus showman” in their five star review.



Step right up and enter the dazzling world of P.T. Barnum, where imagination and ambition know no bounds. Hand in hand with wife Charity, Barnum’s life and career twists and turns as he schemes and dreams his way to headier heights.



Come follow the band with the glorious music of multi-award-winner Cy Coleman, Michael Stewart’s lyrics and Mark Bramble’s book. The show features a whole host of classic show tunes including Join the Circus, Colours of My Life, Come Follow the Band and Love Makes Such Fools of Us All.



The creative team includes Lee Newby (Set & Costume Designer), Jai Morjaria (Lighting Designer), Tom Marshall (Sound Designer), George Dyer (Musical Supervisor, Arrangements & Orchestrations), Amy Panter (Circus Director), Matt Nicholson (Associate Choreographer) and Nick Lodge (Associate Sound Designer).



Barnum was originally produced on the Broadway stage by Judy Gordon, Cy Coleman, Maurice and Lois F. Rosenfield in association with Irwin Feld and Kenneth Feld.

