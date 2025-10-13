Layton Williams and George Blagden Join KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Layton Williams and George Blagden will join the cast of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s ground-breaking musical, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, as prisoners Molina and Valentin. The production will run in Curve’s Studio Theatre 3 to 25 April, at Bristol Old Vic 29 April to 16 May and at Mayflower Studios 2 to 6 June.

Layton Williams will play Molina. Williams made his West End debut at the age of 12 when he starred as Billy in BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL. He has since become a permanent fixture of stage and screen and earlier this year won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for his part in TITANIQUE. In 2023 he reached the final of BBC’s STRICTLY COME DANCING. Layton’s TV credits include BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE (BBC), THE CLEANER (BBC, I HATE SUZIE (Sky), BENIDORM (ITV) and BAD EDUCATION (BBC). He’ll soon appear in PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION and GEEK GIRL on Netflix. On stage, Layton’s credits include KISS ME, KATE (Sheffield Crucible), HAIRSPRAY (UK Tour), THE CAR MAN and LORD OF THE FLIES in Matthew Bourne's New Adventures company (Sadlers Wells) and his West End credits include THRILLER LIVE (Lyric Theatre), RENT (The Other Palace), EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE (Apollo and UK and Ireland tour) and CABARET (Kit Kat Club).

George Blagden will play Valentin. Blagden is best known for roles including Louis XIV in VERSAILLES (BBC) and Athelstan in VIKINGS (Amazon Prime). His TV and film credits also include LES MISERABLES (Working Title/Universal Pictures), BLACK MIRROR (Netflix) and WRATH OF THE TITANS (Warner Bros.). Blagden’s numerous West End credits include playing Valentine White in THE CABINET MINISTER at The Menier Chocolate Factory, PJ in COMPANY at the Gielgud Theatre and Damis in TARTUFFE at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. His stage credits also include WHITE CHRISTMAS (Sheffield Crucible), PLATINUM (Hampstead Theatre) and THE PITCHFORK DISNEY (Shoreditch Town Hall).

Williams and Blagden join the previously announced Anna-Jane Casey (CABARET, The Kit Kat Club, MOTHER GOOSE, UK and Ireland tour, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, Gielgud Theatre) who plays Aurora, the legendary actress who embodies the Spider Woman of Molina’s fantasies.

Curve, Bristol Old Vic and Mayflower Southampton’s co-production of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN is the first major UK revival of the musical since 1992. The production will be directed by Paul Foster (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Watermill Theatre and KISS ME, KATE, Sheffield Crucible) and will run in Curve’s Studio Theatre 3 to 25 April, at Bristol Old Vic 29 April to 16 May and at Mayflower Studios 2 to 6 June.

Based on the novel by Manuel Puig and adapted for the stage by Terrence McNally, the 1993 Broadway production of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN received seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. A new film adaptation of the musical, starring Jennifer Lopez, will be released soon.

Obsession or salvation? One kiss from the Spider Woman can change everything.

In a brutal prison, Molina – condemned for his sexuality, and Valentin – a political prisoner, are forced into an unlikely friendship in the cell they share. To escape their harsh reality, Molina conjures dazzling fantasies of glamorous movies, spinning tales of the seductive and dangerous Spider Woman. As their conditions worsen and the line between truth and fiction blurs, the two men find a deeper connection – one that could cost them everything.