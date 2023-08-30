Laura Hope Steckler Brings THE RIVER to The Space in September

Depicting a poignant and uplifting journey of ageing, Laura Hope Steckler presents her courageous piece This River in collaboration with film-maker Ruth Barrie and in association with the Audacious Women Festival. A new film based on Steckler’s poem of the same name, This River incorporates movement, text and stunning visuals to investigate the intimate joys and sorrows of reaching that ever-nearing stage of life. Derived from her personal relationships with dance and disability, Laura Hope Steckler showcases a beautiful and hopeful performance piece that explores the acceptance of the challenges of aging with humour and pathos.

Based in Scotland, Laura Hope Steckler is a 70-year-old American performing-artist whose practice triumphs over physical limitations. Having been told at 25 that she could never be a dancer due to a diagnosis of congenital fractures and an unstable vertebra, Steckler continues evolving her practice to overcome continuous challenges. After she experienced a relapse of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME or chronic fatigue syndrome), Steckler has translated the original live performance piece to a film filled with humour, allowing her to accommodate for her hidden disability whilst also showcasing her beloved artform.

This River depicts Steckler’s and our own profound journey of healing and relishing in the physical and mental capabilities we must appreciate. Inspired by her love of sensuous and organic movement, Steckler also draws from her mature age, her work as a somatic psychotherapist, and her hidden disabilities. After 10 years of not producing new work, Steckler returns with original text and contemporary dance, with This River’s intimate journey.

Laura Hope Steckler comments, When I could not dance, I wrote or studied theatre. I have always felt that I had to dance, however, and have worked very hard to maintain my ability to do so through somatic practices such as the Alexander technique and Feldenkrais method, Pilates and physiotherapy. I was told at 25 that I could not be a dancer, and at 28 that I was ‘over the hill’. I continue to prove them wrong! In many ways I feel that I am moving better than I ever have in my life!

Videographer Ruth Barrie also comments, As a filmmaker, my passion lies in collaboration with other artists. Laura’s work and mine share many themes around time and ageing, death and renewal, the cycles of nature and the landscape of the body. I feel very close to the piece, having met Laura just as I was coming out of being a long-term carer and grieving my son who had passed away. I felt bonded to the themes in a powerful way, drawn to work closely with Laura in the studio and have time to really explore creating a relationship between her performance and my video projections.

This River is supported by Creative Scotland and DanceBase, and an audience discussion led by Debbie Allan will follow the screening.