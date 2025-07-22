LOVE NEVER DIES Will Screen in Over 450 Cinema Screens Across The UK This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, will come to UK cinemas from Sunday 21st September.

Prepare to be transported as the greatest love story of all time continues in this acclaimed 2012 production, starring Ben Lewis as The Phantom and Anna O'Byrne as Christine Daaé. With a 36-strong cast, over 300 exquisite costumes, and a breathtaking score performed by a 21-piece orchestra, Love Never Dies is an unforgettable cinematic experience for theatre lovers and newcomers alike.

Settle into the plush seats of your local cinema and witness this stunning performance in high definition, with immersive, state-of-the-art sound that brings every note and nuance to life.

A decade has passed since The Phantom vanished from the Paris Opera House. Now, he haunts the dazzling fairgrounds of Coney Island, surrounded by the spectacles and strangeness of a new world—but still yearning for one thing: Christine. As fate draws her back into his orbit, a new tale of passion, obsession, and heartbreak unfolds.

Described by The Telegraph as “one of the greatest of all Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals,” Love Never Dies is a rich, emotional journey featuring standout songs including 'Til I Hear You Sing, The Beauty Underneath, and the soaring title track Love Never Dies.