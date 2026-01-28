LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Set for March Run at Milton Keynes Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Producers ROYO and Curve are bringing a brand-new Made at Curve production of the West End and Broadway smash-hit musical comedy LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL on tour! The UK & Ireland tour will be visiting Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 10 – Sat 14 Mar.

The production will star Strictly 2025 finalist Amber Davies (The Great Gatsby, West End; Pretty Woman, UK Tour; Back to the Future The Musical, West End) as Elle Woods. Joining Amber will be musical theatre and TikTok star Hannah Lowther (SIX, West End; Heathers: The Musical, The Other Palace), who will play Margot and Alternate Elle Woods at certain performances.*

They star alongside George Crawford (The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum; Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park) as Emmett, Karen Mavundukure (Stranger Things, West End, The Colour Purple, Birmingham Hippodrome & UK Tour; Dreamgirls, West End) as Paulette, Adam Cooper (A Chorus Line, Curve/Sadler's Wells; Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, Sadler's Wells; Billy Elliot, Universal) as Callahan, Jamie Chatterton (The Little Big Things, Soho Place; The Osmonds: A New Musical, UK & Ireland Tour) as Warner, Annabelle Terry (Scissorhandz, Southwark Playhouse Elephant; Hamlet, National Theatre) as Vivienne, Jocasta Almgill (A Chorus Line, Curve/Sadler's Wells/UK Tour; Grease, Dominion Theatre) as Brooke, Rosanna Harris (Grease, UK Tour; The War of the Worlds: Spirit of Man, Arena Tour) as Serena and Remi Ferdinand (Hamilton, West End; Grease, West End) as Pilar. With Ty-Reece Stewart (Footballer's Wives, Assembly Rooms Edinburgh; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, UK & Ireland Tour) as Kyle and Bradley Delarosbel (A Chorus Line, Sadler's Wells/Curve/Japan; Matilda the Musical, Netflix) as Carlos.

The cast is completed by Keanna Bloomfield (The Sound of Music; My Fair Lady, Curve), James Lim (Disney's Aladdin, UK Tour; Clueless, West End), Aaron Shales (&Juliet, West End/UK & Ireland Tour; Fantasies Come True, The Other Palace), Jaime Tait (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, West End; Motown the Musical, West End), Daisy Twells (Muriel's Wedding, Curve; Heathers, Soho Place/The Other Palace/UK Tour), Louie Wood (Billy Elliot; A Chorus Line, Curve), Raiaz Fisher (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, West End; Save The Cinema, Sky Cinema), Dylan Gordon-Jones (Freaky Friday The Musical, Home Manchester), Lauren Hampton (Half a Sixpence; Hello Dolly, Bristol Hippodrome) and Ollie Hart-Bradford (Legally Blonde, Curve; Elf, UK Tour).

Amber Davies said, “I'm absolutely thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Elle Woods in ROYO and Curve's new production of Legally Blonde. As a huge fan of the film and the musical, this part is the role of a lifetime, and I am honoured to be stepping into Elle's perfect heels. I have always wanted to work with the incredible theatrical mind that is Nikolai Foster, and I am so excited to hit the road again and bring Laurence O'Keefe's incredible score back to the UK! Get ready, Harvard... This is gonna be just like senior year, except for funner!”

The multi-award-winning LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, based on the novel LEGALLY BLONDE by Amanda Browning and the iconic 2001 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge. It is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots; The Wizard of Oz; A Chorus Line) and choreographed by Leah Hill (Kinky Boots, UK and Ireland tour; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curve & UK Tour; The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre) with musical supervision & additional arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith (Here & Now, Birmingham Alexandra & UK and Ireland tour; Dear Evan Hansen, UK tour), set design by Colin Richmond (The Little Big Things, Soho Place; The Wizard of Oz, UK tour), costume design by Tom Rogers (Here & Now, Birmingham Alexandra & UK and Ireland tour; A Knight's Tale The Musical, Manchester Opera House), wigs, hair & make-up design by Sam Cox (Moulin Rouge, West End, Broadway and International Tour; 13 Going On 30 The Musical, Manchester Opera House), lighting design by Ben Cracknell (Clueless, Trafalgar Theatre, The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium), sound design by Adam Fisher (Here & Now, UK & Ireland tour, Evita, London Palladium) and casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA (Kinky Boots, UK & Ireland Tour/West End; Ride the Cyclone, Southwark Playhouse Elephant).

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL comes hot off the heels of the sell-out tour of KINKY BOOTS, also directed by Foster and co-produced by Curve and ROYO.

This ultimate feel-good rom-com, based on the award-winning film starring Reese Witherspoon, follows Elle Woods on her transformation from ‘It Girl' fashionista to legal ace at Harvard Law School, all in the name of love. Elle must prove she is more than blonde ambition, swap the changing rooms for the courtroom and learn that ‘being true to yourself never goes out of style.'

LEGALLY BLONDE is produced by ROYO and CURVE.

*Please check the website for Amber and Hannah's performance dates.