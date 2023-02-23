Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Musical LA BAMBA! Will Tour the UK

La Bamba! is inspired by the life and legacy of Ritchie Valens

Feb. 23, 2023  
The UK Tour and lead creative team have been announced for the world premiere of a new musical - La Bamba!

Choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing favourite and Italian Latin champion Graziano Di Prima, La Bamba! tells the story of Sofia, a young LatinX girl in Pacoima, California. A girl with a big heart and even bigger dreams. Much like Twyla Tharp and Billy Joels' Movin' Out, the story of La Bamba! will be told predominantly through dance accompanied by a live onstage band.

Graziano Di Prima, choreographer of La Bamba! said, "I am honoured to be choreographing this brand-new dance show - La Bamba!. We workshopped it last year and I am so excited that it will now be touring across the UK from July. Audiences will get to experience a different kind of musical and some real Latin passion from our incredible cast".

Directed by multi-award-winning American director Ray Roderick, with music by award-winning Alfonso Casado-Trigo and with associate choreography by Giada Lini, La Bamba! is a vibrant dance musical that will open at Curve in Leicester on Tuesday, 1st August 2023.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said: "We are thrilled Curve continues to be the choice theatre for producers to launch major touring productions. We look forward to welcoming Ray, Graziano and the entire cast and creative team to Leicester with the world-premiere of La Bamba! this August."

With further dates and casting soon to be announced, La Bamba! will then continue on a UK tour throughout the summer and autumn.

Inspired by the life and legacy of Rock 'n' Roll legend, Ritchie Valens, and featuring a sensational soundtrack of some of the most popular songs of the 20th century, La Bamba! smashes together musical and dance styles from contemporary R&B to Latin folk music.

La Bamba! is a beautiful exploration of Latin culture and heritage which charts Sofia's evolution as an artist, and her fight against the same barriers and prejudices encountered by her hero Ritchie, some 70 years before.

La Bamba! is the spectacular new fiesta for 2023, tickets on sale soon.




