Kerry Ellis Will Lead One Night Only Musical Concert RIDDLES & ROMANCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kerry Ellis will lead the cast of a new one night only musical concert at Underbelly Boulevard this September produced by Matty Hurst Productions. Known for originating the role of Elphaba in the West End's Wicked, Ellis will star in this new concert of works by composer Clive Richard Davis.

Riddles & Romance will take place at Underbelly Boulevard on 30th September.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Parkinson's UK.

After a triumphant debut with At Last, It's Summer at The London Palladium last year, Davis returns with his new concert Riddles & Romance showcasing brand new compositions. Reflecting Clive's passion for melody and lyricism, Riddles & Romance will provide an exclusive first look at Davis's new project, The Three Riddles, along with a selection of standalone songs that evoke the timeless quality of the English Song Book. Additionally, the concert will feature highlights from At Last, It's Summer, his previous musical comedy set in July 1920 on a picturesque English country estate.

Further casting includes Rob Houchen, whose previous roles include Marius Pontmercy in the West End's Les Misérables, and Carl Alan Award nominated dancer and choreographer Jack Pallister, most known for his work at the infamous Brick Lane Music Hall as well as starring in Alice in Wonderland at The Phoenix Theatre (2022). Joining the cast after starring in the West End premiere of At Last, It's Summer is actor and singer Shannon Rewcroft. The cast is completed by Henryk Firth whose further work includes MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour and MAMMA MIA! The Party and Wendy Carr, a founding member of London's leading classical-crossover girl group, Ida.

Composer Clive Richard Davis said, “It is a genuine privilege and a joy to have present day musical royalty like Kerry and Rob deliver my work. Everybody needs a hobby and mine is composing music that could have been written in the heyday of musical theatre, inspired by Gershwin, Porter and Berlin, to name but three of many. Ideas for a melody or harmonic progression pop into my head when I should be practicing Chopin or Schumann and probably because I am not good enough to play either properly. It is like a child let loose in the sweetshop and long may it continue.”

Kerry Ellis is recognised as the leading lady of West End musicals from her starring roles in London and on Broadway. After originating the role of Meat, in Queen's We Will Rock You, Ellis became the first British Elphaba in the West End's Wicked, for which she won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Takeover in a Role before transferring to the Broadway production. Her many other leading role credits include Nancy in Oliver! at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady at The National Theatre, Ellen in Miss Saigon UK Tour and Fantine in Les Misérables at Queen's Theatre. Kerry released her first major CD Wicked in Rock in collaboration with longtime friend and Queen guitarist Brian May, which led to her being signed to Universal as a solo recording artist, and her debut album Anthems was released in 2010 on Decca Records. Other appearances include performances at the Royal Variety Performance, the Laurence Olivier Awards, duetting with Barry Manilow on BBC Television and Radio, on Loose Women, Alan Titchmarsh Show, BBC Breakfast, at the Henley Festival alongside John Barrowman, the Queen's Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, and An Audience With Kerry Ellis at the Shaw Theatre.

Comments