Kerry Ellis To Perform At WEST END BARES Alongside Stars Of The Stage

The Make A Difference Trust is thrilled to announce that award-winning West End star, Kerry Ellis will be performing the finale of WEST END BARES: STRIPPED at the climax of the shows 10th Birthday performance at Troxy on Sunday 13 October at 8.30pm.

Kerry Will be joined by a host of stars from the stage and screen including Amy Hart from ITV2's Love Island 2019; Natalie McQueen who is currently starring as 'Doralee Rhodes' in "9 to 5 The Musical"; Michael Auger who is best known as a member of the Britain's Got Talent winning group, Collabro; Emmanuel Kojo who has most recently been seen in "Oklahoma!" at Chichester Festival Theatre and "Girl From The North Country" at the Noel Coward Theatre and Oliver Saville who is currently on stage in "Falsettos" at The Other Palace and is best known as 'Fiyero' in "Wicked" at the Apollo Victoria.

WEST END BARES: STRIPPED will be directed by David Grewcock and Will Lucas, with choreography from Jessica Ellen Knight (Saturday Night Fever, Evita, Cabaret), Sean Parkins (Dreamgirls, The Book Of Mormon, Wicked), Joanna Goodwin (Sunset Boulevard, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Barnum), Stuart Rogers (The Bodyguard, We Will Rock You, Mary Poppins), Racky Plews (American Idiot, Footloose, Knights of the Rose), Ashley Nottingham (Newsies, Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Ella Nonini (Cats, Wicked, Mamma Mia) Adam Scott (Mamma Mia, That's Entertainment), Chris Whittaker (I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, Alice In Wonderland) and more to announced.

Special celebrity guests and performers for this year's performance will be announced later this month. Previous celebrity supporters over the last ten years have included Graham Norton, John Barrowman, Eddie Izzard, Samantha Bond, Dame Judi Dench, Joe Lycett, Beverley Knight, Summer Strallen, Tom Allen, Bianca Del Rio, Michelle Visage, Adam Garcia, Dianne Pilkington, Mark Gatiss, Ian Hallard, Celinde Schoenmaker and Oliver Savile.

WEST END BARES benefits the Make A Difference Trust, a UK based charity with a vision of a world free from HIV and AIDS. Since its first scintillating show in 2010 WEST END BARES has raised over £300,000. WEST END BARES is based on the original concept BROADWAY BARES by Tony Award winning Broadway and West End director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

Building on a legacy of over 30 years of fundraising by the theatre industry, The Make A Difference Trust raises funds for HIV and AIDS projects that build awareness and provide care, support and education in the United Kingdom and Sub-Saharan Africa. The Trust works with established partners to ensure projects have maximum impact and are sustainable. The Trust has distributed grants to support individuals experiencing hardship across the UK as well as grants to support projects with their UK and International partners, to relieve poverty, provide a safe environment and education for children and orphans affected by HIV and AIDS, and to secure the needs of the individual and the greater community as a whole For further information about the Make A Difference Trust please visit www.madtrust.org.uk

Tickets for WEST END BARES are on sale now and are priced at £25 - £80.

Tickets are available from www.troxy.co.uk/ or www.madtrust.org.uk. Booking fees apply.

VIP tickets are available directly from the MAD Trust by calling 020 7231 9719 and include access to the pre-show drinks reception, VIP entrance to the theatre with a drink on arrival, £10 of MAD money, the best seats in the House for the legendary Rotation and access to the Exclusive After Party. Booking fees apply.





