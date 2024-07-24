Kerry Ellis Joins 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL as 'Cruella de Vil' at Select Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End Musical Theatre star Kerry Ellis will play Cruella de Vil at the New Theatre Oxford 3- 7 December and Brighton Theatre Royal 17 December 2024 – 5 January 2025, concluding the current UK and Ireland tour of 101 Dalmatians The Musical. She follows fellow Cruellas Kym Marsh and Faye Tozerin this production.

The new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book, 101 Dalmatians is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Stanford Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.

Kerry Ellis is recognised as the leading lady of West End and Broadway musicals, with a number of starring roles in London, New York, and around the world. She has achieved chart-topping success as a recording artist signed to both Universal Decca Records and Sony Music. Kerry originated the role of Meat, in Queen’s We Will Rock You and was the first British Elphaba in the worldwide smash, Wicked, for which she won the 2008 Whatsonstage.com Award for ‘Best Takeover in a Role’. She then headed to Broadway to play Elphaba at the Gershwin Theater, where she won the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favourite Female Breakthrough Performance, before returning to London in the role. Her other leading West End credits include Grizabella in Cats, Nancy in Oliver!, Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, Ellen in Miss Saigon, Fantine in Les Miserables, Sara in Murder Ballad and Alice in Wonderland. In 2022 Kerry played Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at the Barbican to huge acclaim, toured arenas across the UK with Queen Machine and headlined a huge concert in Japan on their biggest TV network. Kerry continues her long term working relationship with Brian May. They have toured the UK and Europe extensively. They released their album Golden Days to great acclaim and continue to work and record together. She is one of the most sought after singers in the UK, and performs her concerts all over the world. She has now released 4 seasons of her highly successful podcast Keep Calm and Kerry On, and recently released her autobiography, From Bumpkin to Broadway. Her brand new album of brand new material, Kings and Queens, was released in 2023 to great critical acclaim, and Kerry held a concert to launch the record at London’s Adelphi Theatre. She recently completed a run in her first Shakespeare play, playing Titania in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Later this year she will embark on an extensive tour of the UK to promote her new book, Queen of the West End.

She joins the existing cast of Charles Brunton (Casper), Victoria Compson-Bradford (Swing), Ross Dorrington (Ensemble), Benjamin Durham(Ensemble), Jessie Elland (Danielle), Benedict Hastings (Ensemble), Danny Hendrix (Jasper), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (Ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (Ensemble), Tom Norman (Ensemble), Hugo Rolland (Ensemble), Lindo Shinda (Ensemble), Eugene Shire (Swing), Samuel Thomas(Tom), Emma Thornett (Perdi) and Jasmine Triadi (Ensemble).

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

Kerry Ellis said: “'I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians. I have always loved the film, and am a massive dog lover, so this one will be a real treat for me. And I cannot wait to play Cruella. What a role!”

After launching in Wimbledon the production has already visited Birmingham, Norwich, and Canterbury. Presently at Leicester, the tour then continues to Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton. Kerry Ellis appears in Oxford and Brighton only.

