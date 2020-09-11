Keir Starmer Visits The Donmar Warehouse's BLINDNESS

BLINDNESS was the Donmar Warehouse's socially distanced sound installation.

The Donmar Warehouse today shared a photo of Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition, paying a visit to their Blindness installation.

Check out the tweet below!

We were delighted to welcome @Keir_Starmer to one of the final Blindness installations last week. He met with @mrmrlonghurst, @henny_finch and Donmar Trustee Gerard Lemos to discuss the immense challenges facing the theatre sector & our freelance community right now pic.twitter.com/ElNLNrAOfL - Donmar Warehouse (@DonmarWarehouse) September 11, 2020

Blindness, which closed on September 5th, was based on the dystopian novel by Nobel-prize winning José Saramago, adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Walter Meierjohann.

As the lights change at a major crossroads in a city in the heart of Europe a car grinds to a halt. Its driver can drive no more. Suddenly, without warning or cause, he has gone blind. Within hours it is clear that this is a blindness like no other. This blindness is infectious. Within days an epidemic of blindness has spread through the city. The government tries to quarantine the contagion by herding the newly blind people into an empty asylum. But their attempts are futile. The city is in panic.

Visitors listened on headphones to this gripping story of an unimaginable global pandemic - and its profoundly hopeful conclusion - told through an immersive sound design using binaural technology by Ben and Max Ringham. The Donmar Warehouse was reimagined by designer Lizzie Clachan, with atmospheric lighting designed by Jessica Hung Han Yun.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You