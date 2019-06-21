Kara Lily Hayworth to Lead Cast of UK Tour of CABARET

Bill Kenwright presents Rufus Norris' multi award-winning production of Kander and Ebb's landmark musical Cabaret, which embarks on an extensive 2019 UK tour, opening at Bromley's Churchill Theatre from 28 August 2019.

Joining the cast in the role of Sally Bowles is Kara Lily Hayworth who recently won rave reviews across the country for her portrayal of Cilla Black in Cilla the Musical, after she was discovered by Bill Kenwright during the show's nationwide TV auditions.

Kara says, "I owe a huge amount to Bill Kenwright! Back in 2017 when I first decided to go to the open auditions for Cilla, I had no idea how much my life would change. I had been working professionally for a long time, but this was a real turning point in my career, and I am so grateful to Bill for taking a chance on me. And now for him to trust me to take on another leading role (my absolute dream role) I feel so unbelievably lucky!"

Cabaret features show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes and iconic songs, including 'Money Makes the World Go Round', 'Maybe This Time' and 'Cabaret'.

Directed by critically acclaimed Rufus Norris, the production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs at The Lyric and The Savoy theatres.

It's 1931, Berlin is a haven of divine decadence and the legendary Sally Bowles is about to take stage at the infamous Kit Kat Klub...

Starring as the enigmatic Emcee is John Partridge, winner of Celebrity MasterChef in 2018, who is well known to TV audiences as EastEnders' charismatic Christian Clarke, and one of West End theatre's most prolific leading men (A Chorus Line, Chicago, and La Cage Aux Folles).

After Bromley's Churchill Theatre, the tour will then continue onto Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Crawley, Chester, Dublin, Belfast, Leicester, Shrewsbury, Hull, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Malvern, Peterborough, Sunderland, Oxford, Wimbledon, Manchester, Leeds, Canterbury, Sheffield, Cardiff and Stoke, with further dates and venues to be announced in due course.





