KINDER, Inspired by Czech Kindertransport, Will Embark on UK Tour This Autumn

Inspired by real-life events, the joyful and poignant Kinder heads on tour this autumn. Telling the story of one small girl who embarks on a mighty adventure, the multiple award-winning Kinder tells the story of the Czech Kindertransport, which evacuated Czech-Jewish children to Britain at the outbreak of World War II.

Young heroine Babi crosses Europe on this epic journey; from bon bons in Germany to the sea in Margate, Babi discovers how even tiny acts of kindness can change the course of a person’s life. Babi tries to assemble the parts of her broken identity and find peace in her future, having escaped persecution just before the start of World War II, and been sent far from home. Kinder is inspired by the real events of the Czech Kindertransport, which saw young children evacuated to seaside towns across the UK, a remarkable evacuation effort pioneered by Brit Nicholas Winton, which saved 669 children.

Kinder, made in collaboration with Little Angel Theatre, aims to provide high-quality and inspiring theatre for teenagers, bringing them incredible real-life stories through a dynamic and immersive setting. From puppetry and visual theatre company Smoking Apples, the production invites the audience into an immersive set, allowing them to go on this incredible journey with Babi. Kinder features table-top puppetry and cinematic shadow play to tell Babi’s story. Smoking Apples has created a self-sufficient, self-contained set that can go into all settings, including non-theatre venues such as schools, to bring this tale to life on the road.

At a time when the world’s refugee crises, from Syria to Ukraine, are at the forefront of our minds and the news, Kinder highlights the stories of real people from the past: those who have to flee persecution and their homes, and the kindness of those who help them.

Co-Artistic Director of Smoking Apples, and director of Kinder Molly Freeman says, We’re absolutely delighted to be touring Kinder this autumn and that more people up and down the UK will get to see this really special show. At its heart, Kinder is a show about the universal theme of kindness. We made the show by, with and for young people, it is brimming with life and excitement, it is unusual and unexpected in all kinds of joyful ways. Kinder is not a show to sit down and be quiet in because the ideas it explores are not things to sit down and be quiet about.

Kinder is set to tour following recent awards success, as the 2023 Winner of the OFFIE Award for Theatre for Young Audiences in two categories: Original Music/Sound, and Production. Kinder was also a Finalist in the OFFIE Award for Young Audiences Writing category and won the 2023 Ettie Award for Best Theatre for Young Audiences Production.

Tour Dates

Location Little Angel Theatre, 14 Dagmar Passage, London, N1 2DN

Dates Tuesday 29th August – Sunday 3rd September

Tickets https://www.littleangeltheatre.com/whats-on/kinder-2023/

Location Old Fire Station, 40 George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AQ

Dates Tuesday 12th – Wednesday 13th September

Tickets https://oldfirestation.org.uk/whats-on/kinder/

Location EM Forster Theatre, The Box Office, High Street Entrance, Tonbridge, TN9 1JP

Dates Thursday 21st – Friday 22nd September

Tickets https://emftheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173644176

Location Wesley Centre, Harrogate Theatres, Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PP

Dates Friday 29th – Saturday 30th September

Tickets https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/kinder/

Location Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre, School Road, Monkton Heathfield, Taunton, TA2 8PD

Dates Tuesday 3rd October

Tickets https://www.tacchi-morris.com/kinder/#content

Location Prema Arts Centre, South Street, Uley, Dursley, GL11 5SS

Dates Friday 6th – Saturday 7th October

Tickets https://www.prema.org.uk/

Location The Point, Leigh Road, Eastleigh, SO50 9DE

Dates Tuesday 10th – Wednesday 11th October

Tickets https://www.thepointeastleigh.co.uk/events/kinder-oct-2023/

Location Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Altwood Road, Maidenhead, SL6 4PF

Dates Friday 13th – Saturday 14th October

Tickets https://norden.farm/events/kinder

Location Cornerstone Arts Centre, 25 Station Road, Didcot, OX11 7NE

Dates Wednesday 18th – Thursday 19th October

Tickets https://www.cornerstone-arts.org/whats/kinder

Location Hemsted Park, Benenden School, Benenden, Cranbrook, TN17 4AA

Dates Monday 23rd – Tuesday 24th October

Tickets https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hemstedpark/kinder/e-yxbqmz

Location Wells Maltings, The Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AN

Dates Thursday 26th – Friday 27th October

Tickets https://www.wellsmaltings.org.uk/events/kinder/

Location Marlowe Theatre, The Friars, Canterbury, CT1 2AS

Dates Thursday 2nd – Saturday 4th November

Tickets https://marlowetheatre.com/shows/kinder/

Location The Quarry Theatre, 26 St Peters Street, Bedford, MK40 2NN

Dates Thursday 9th November (sold out)

Tickets https://www.quarrytheatre.org.uk/

Location The Garage, 14 Chapel Field N, Norwich, NR2 1NY

Dates Friday 10th – Saturday 11th November

Tickets https://www.thegarage.org.uk/shows/kinder/