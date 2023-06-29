Just Improv Presents WILD THINGS At Canal Café Theatre

Wild Things is a show that tackles environmental themes and nature in a way that will have you laughing and learning.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 1 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 2 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More in a New Trailer For STEPHEN Photo 3 Video: Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM"S OLD FRIENDS
Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Photo 4 Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET

Just Improv presents WILD THINGS At Canal Café Theatre, 8 July. 

Conservation and comedy collide in this hour-long improvised play about endangered species. Join us to explore the fate of a completely invented animal and a community's journey to save it.  

Informed by conservation research, Wild Things is a show that tackles environmental themes and nature in a way that will have you laughing and learning.  

All made up entirely on the spot based on audience suggestions, this creature's story has never been told before… because we need YOU to help us make the show. You create the animal; we'll fend off extinction! 

 

1 PERFORMANCE ONLY: 

Saturday 8th July @ 7:30pm  

Running time: 60 minutes. 

Age recommendation: Ages 12+ 

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.   

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/wild/ 

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £10/£12 (+ £1.50 booking fee) 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
The Countdown Begins As HALE BARNS CARNIVAL Returns In July With Huge Line-Up Announced Photo
The Countdown Begins As HALE BARNS CARNIVAL Returns In July With Huge Line-Up Announced

The hugely anticipated Hale Barns Carnival returns in just a few weeks' time with a spectacular weekend filled with live music, entertainment, family fun, fairground attractions, fantastic food and two all-star evening concerts.

2
Greenwich+Docklands International Festival Announces 2023 Full Programme  Photo
Greenwich+Docklands International Festival Announces 2023 Full Programme 

Greenwich+Docklands International Festival (GDIF) today launches its full programme, showcasing world-class theatre, art installations, spectacle and dance in locations across London. More than 35 events, including two world premieres and 14 UK premieres, are inspired by the theme Acts of Hope, inviting Londoners to come together for uplifting moments of shared wonder and connection. 

3
The UK Choir Festival Announces 2023/24 Season Photo
The UK Choir Festival Announces 2023/24 Season

The UK Choir Festival has announced its 2023/24 season, featuring three exciting events across London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

4
The Actors Church Holds First Dedicated Pride Event Featuring West End Stars This Weekend Photo
The Actors' Church Holds First Dedicated Pride Event Featuring West End Stars This Weekend

The Actors' Church will hold its first Pride event this weekend as part of its Theatre in the Garden, its dedicated summer season filled with Shakespearean comedy, puppetry, comedy, musical theatre concerts and new takes on classic tales. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
CAMELOT

Recommended For You