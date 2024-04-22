Jessica Martin Joins JERRY'S GIRLS at Menier Chocolate Factory

This new production opens on 22 May, with previews from 18 May, and plays a strictly limited season until 29 June.
Jessica Martin will join Cassidy Janson and Julie Yammanee to complete the company for the revival of Jerry Herman’s JERRY’S GIRLS at The Menier Chocolate Factory.
Directed by Hannah Chissick, the show will feature choreography by Matt Cole, set and costume design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting design by Philip Gladwell, musical supervision and arrangements by Sarah Travis, and an all-female band.
Lyn Paul withdrew from the production for personal reasons.
The Menier Chocolate Factory
JERRY’S GIRLS
Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman
Concepts by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento and Jerry Herman
18 May – 29 June
Director: Hannah Chissick; Choreographer: Matt Cole; Set & Costume Designer: Paul Farnsworth; Lighting Designer: Philip Gladwell; Musical Supervisor and Orchestrator: Sarah Travis
JERRY’S GIRLS celebrates the life and legacy of legendary award-winning Broadway composer Jerry Herman.
Featuring songs from such timeless musicals as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, Mack and Mabel, Dear World and La Cage Aux Folles, JERRY’S GIRLS comes to the Menier Chocolate Factory for 6 weeks only.
JERRY’S GIRLS was created by Herman and collaborator Larry Alford in 1981, opened Off-Broadway to critical acclaim and resulted in a hit National Tour and a Tony-nominated run on Broadway, directed and choreographed by Wayne Cilento.
Jerry Herman’s list of awards and honours is seemingly endless – it includes multiple Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Drama Desk Awards, the Johnny Mercer Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Oscar Hammerstein Award and an entry into the Theatre Hall of Fame.
