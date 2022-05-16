Jeremy Jordan Adds Additional Performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

An additional performance has been added for Jeremy Jordan's solo show, live in London at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday 30 August following phenomenal demand for the originally announced Monday 29 August performance. Tickets will go on general sale for both performances on Tuesday 17 May at 10.00am.

www.fw-live.com/jeremy

JEREMY JORDAN is a Broadway performer who is best known for Newsies (Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk nominations), Bonnie and Clyde (Theatre World Award), American Son, Little Shop of Horrors, West Side Story, Waitress and Rock of Ages. On television he has appeared as a series regular on Supergirl, Smash, and Disney's Tangled. His film credits include The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, American Son, Newsies. He will soon star as the tenacious record industry giant, Neil Bogart, in the upcoming feature film, Spinning Gold. Jeremy is also a singer-songwriter whose concerts and cabaret shows have won awards and acclaim worldwide.