Jenna Coleman Will Lead West End Premiere of LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS

Jenna Coleman (The Serpent, BBC One; All My Sons, The Old Vic) and Aidan Turner (The Suspect, ITV; The Lieutenant of Inishmore, West End) will star in the West End premiere of Sam Steiner's hilarious and provocative play Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons directed by Josie Rourke (BAFTA and Oscar nominated Mary Queen of Scots, currently directing As You Like It, Soho Place).

Following a strictly limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End from 18 January - 18 March 2023, the production will then play Manchester Opera House from 21 - 25 March 2023 and Theatre Royal Brighton from 28 March - 1 April 2023. Tickets are on sale today from midday at www.lemonstheplay.co.uk. Images and trailer can be downloaded here.

'Let's just talk until it goes.'

You're going to speak more than 123 million words in your lifetime. What will you do when they run out?

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny romantic comedy about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can't say anything anymore.

Sam Steiner's debut play received great acclaim when it was first staged at Warwick Arts Centre in 2015, winning three Judges' Awards at the National Student Drama Festival. It has since been performed at Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Camden People's Theatre. His other works for theatre include You Stupid Darkness! (Paines Plough and Theatre Royal Plymouth), Kanye the First (HighTide) and A Table Tennis Play (Walrus Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe).

Sam Steiner said:

"Writing 'Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons' taught me how to be a playwright. The opportunity to revisit and grow the play all these years later and bring it to a larger audience with Josie, Aidan, Jenna and an alarmingly inspiring creative team is thrilling and confounding in equal measure. I hope it speaks to now in a way that I couldn't have predicted then. And I hope to keep learning."

Josie Rourke said:

"I'm thrilled to be working with these electric actors on this brilliant play. I feel we are in a moment where - however indirectly - theatre might help us digest how we lived and changed through the extremes of the past few years. Sam's play finds the humanity in how people and couples work through extreme situations. There is the potential for great joy, fun, reflection and healing in that. "

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons will be directed by Josie Rourke, designed by Robert Jones with lighting design by Aideen Malone, movement by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and the Associate Costume Designer is Kinnetia Isidore. Further creatives to be announced.