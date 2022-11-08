Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jenna Coleman Will Lead West End Premiere of LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS

The show will play a strictly limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End from 18 January - 18 March 2023.

Nov. 08, 2022  
Jenna Coleman Will Lead West End Premiere of LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS

Jenna Coleman (The Serpent, BBC One; All My Sons, The Old Vic) and Aidan Turner (The Suspect, ITV; The Lieutenant of Inishmore, West End) will star in the West End premiere of Sam Steiner's hilarious and provocative play Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons directed by Josie Rourke (BAFTA and Oscar nominated Mary Queen of Scots, currently directing As You Like It, Soho Place).

Following a strictly limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End from 18 January - 18 March 2023, the production will then play Manchester Opera House from 21 - 25 March 2023 and Theatre Royal Brighton from 28 March - 1 April 2023. Tickets are on sale today from midday at www.lemonstheplay.co.uk. Images and trailer can be downloaded here.

'Let's just talk until it goes.'

You're going to speak more than 123 million words in your lifetime. What will you do when they run out?

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny romantic comedy about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can't say anything anymore.

Sam Steiner's debut play received great acclaim when it was first staged at Warwick Arts Centre in 2015, winning three Judges' Awards at the National Student Drama Festival. It has since been performed at Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Camden People's Theatre. His other works for theatre include You Stupid Darkness! (Paines Plough and Theatre Royal Plymouth), Kanye the First (HighTide) and A Table Tennis Play (Walrus Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe).

Sam Steiner said:
"Writing 'Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons' taught me how to be a playwright. The opportunity to revisit and grow the play all these years later and bring it to a larger audience with Josie, Aidan, Jenna and an alarmingly inspiring creative team is thrilling and confounding in equal measure. I hope it speaks to now in a way that I couldn't have predicted then. And I hope to keep learning."

Josie Rourke said:
"I'm thrilled to be working with these electric actors on this brilliant play. I feel we are in a moment where - however indirectly - theatre might help us digest how we lived and changed through the extremes of the past few years. Sam's play finds the humanity in how people and couples work through extreme situations. There is the potential for great joy, fun, reflection and healing in that. "

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons will be directed by Josie Rourke, designed by Robert Jones with lighting design by Aideen Malone, movement by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and the Associate Costume Designer is Kinnetia Isidore. Further creatives to be announced.




Performers Announced for Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize Concert Photo
Performers Announced for Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize Concert
Stiles + Drewe and Mercury Musical Developments announced a selection of starry performers to join the line-up for this year's Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 21st November at 7.30pm.
Photos: THE CHER SHOW Celebrates Opening Night in Brighton at The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink Photo
Photos: THE CHER SHOW Celebrates Opening Night in Brighton at The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink
The brand-new production of The Cher Show starring Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers, and Millie O’Connell, opened at Theatre Royal Brighton on Tuesday 1 November for a 2 week residency, playing until Saturday 12 November 2022. To celebrate the arrival of the show in town, the three Chers paid a visit to the newly opened iconic Brighton landmark The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink. Check out photos here!
BECTU Says ACE NPO Funding Announcement is Devastating for Londons Creative Workforce Photo
BECTU Says ACE NPO Funding Announcement is Devastating for London's Creative Workforce
Head of Bectu Philippa Childs has released a statement commenting on the National Portfolio Organisation funding announcement from Arts Council England.
KDC Theatre Brings Shakespeares HENRY IV to Barons Court Theatre Photo
KDC Theatre Brings Shakespeare's HENRY IV to Barons Court Theatre
London-based theatre company, KDC Theatre, is staging a newly adapted version of William Shakepeare’s historical play Henry IV at Barons Court Theatre, West Kensington, from Tuesday 15 - Saturday 19 November.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Christopher Chung, Chelsea Halfpenny & More to Perform at Stiles + Drewe's 2022 Best New Song Prize ConcertChristopher Chung, Chelsea Halfpenny & More to Perform at Stiles + Drewe's 2022 Best New Song Prize Concert
November 7, 2022

Stiles + Drewe and Mercury Musical Developments announced a selection of starry performers to join the line-up for this year's Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 21st November at 7.30pm.
Photos: THE CHER SHOW Celebrates Opening Night in Brighton at The Royal Pavilion Ice RinkPhotos: THE CHER SHOW Celebrates Opening Night in Brighton at The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink
November 7, 2022

The brand-new production of The Cher Show starring Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers, and Millie O’Connell, opened at Theatre Royal Brighton on Tuesday 1 November for a 2 week residency, playing until Saturday 12 November 2022. To celebrate the arrival of the show in town, the three Chers paid a visit to the newly opened iconic Brighton landmark The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink. Check out photos here!
Photos: First Look at HOW TO BUILD A BETTER TULIP at Upstairs at the GatehousePhotos: First Look at HOW TO BUILD A BETTER TULIP at Upstairs at the Gatehouse
November 7, 2022

All new production photos have been released for How To Build A Better Tulip by Mark Giesser at Upstairs at the Gatehouse.  
DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY Extends its Run at PleasanceDIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY Extends its Run at Pleasance
November 7, 2022

The brand-new show from harbingers of queer chaos Awkward Productions and Linus Karp, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story has extended its London run at Pleasance Theatre.  Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy – this unique celebration of the people's princess is as hilarious as it is tasteless. 
The Royal Ballet Celebrates 60 Years Of The Friends Of Covent Garden With A Diamond CelebrationThe Royal Ballet Celebrates 60 Years Of The Friends Of Covent Garden With A Diamond Celebration
November 7, 2022

The Royal presents A Diamond Celebration, a special programme to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of The Friends of Covent Garden. This celebration will also be broadcast live to cinemas around the world on Wednesday 16th November and encore screenings on Saturday 19th November.