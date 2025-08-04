Jamie Muscato Adds Second Performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

West End star Jamie Muscato will now present both a matinee and an evening performance of his solo concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane at 2.30pm & 7pm on 22 March 2026. Tickets on sale now!



The concert coincides with the release of Jamie’s new album Live London 2024 which was recorded from his sell-out shows at Cadogan Hall last year. The album is available now on all streaming platforms and can be ordered in physical form from Amazon or Westway Music.



Jamie Muscato is currently starring in The Great Gatsby where he originated the role, in the UK, of Jay Gatsby at the London Coliseum and is widely known for his portrayal of JD in the original UK cast of Heathers at The Other Palace and the Haymarket Theatre.



Jamie’s numerous theatre credits include Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby (London Coliseum); Anatole in Natasha Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 (The Donmar Warehouse) - 2025 Olivier Award nominee for Best Actor in a Musical; Christian in Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly Theatre); Guy in Once (London Palladium); Enjolras in Les Misérables The Staged Concert (Sondheim Theatre); Tony in West Side Story (Leicester Curve); JD in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket/ The Other Palace) - 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards nominee for Best Actor in a Musical; Story Edward in Big Fish (The Other Palace); Ben in Lazarus (Kings Cross Theatre); George Jacob Holyoake in A Subject of Scandal and Concern (Finborough Theatre); Jake in Stay Awake Jake (The Vaults); Joe in Bend it Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre); Anthony in Sweeney Todd (Welsh National Opera); Nathan in House of Mirrors and Hearts (Arcola Theatre); Eddie in Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse); The Light Princess (National Theatre); Rock of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre); Love Story (Duchess Theatre); Jean Prouvaire in Les Misérables (25 Anniversary tour) and Spring Awakening (Novello/ Lyric Hammersmith).



His TV and film credits include What We Wished We Could Be (Slick Films), Chemistry of Death (Paramount+); The Undeclared War (Channel 4/Peacock); Pistol (FX Network); The Colour Of Spring (Winterlight Productions); The Trial of Christine Keeler (BBC); The Nun (New Line Cinema/ Warner Bros); Cilla (ITV); Les Misérables (Working Title Films).



