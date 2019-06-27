James McAvoy To Return To The Stage In CYRANO DE BERGERAC

Film star James McAvoy is gearing up to portray the titular role in an upcoming production of Cyrano de Bergerac, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

According to The Daily Mail, the production hopes to open at a yet-to-be-named Ambassador Theater Group playhouse at the end of this year or by January 2020.

Full details have not been confirmed.

The classic play takes place in Paris, 1640. Never shying away from blood or fools, full of panache and a smooth talker, skilled swordsman yet soulful poet Cyrano de Bergerac is not so daring when it comes to love, as the shockingly large nose defiling his face prevents him from courting the beautiful Roxane, the love of his life.





