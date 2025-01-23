Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman Will Lead West End Transfer of THE FIFTH STEP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David Ireland’s acclaimed new play The Fifth Step will transfer to London’s West End for a strictly limited season from 10 May until 26 July 2025. Originally performed as part of the Edinburgh International Festival 2024, this NTS production has been further developed for this West End premiere and the new opportunities for restaging that @sohoplace offers.

Directed by rising star Finn Den Hertog, associate artist at NTS, it will be a rare chance to see two of the UK’s most exciting acting talents in the intimacy of the in-the-round space @sohoplace. Jack Lowden reprises his performance as Luka and Martin Freeman will play the role of James in David Ireland’s funny and unflinchingly honest drama about addiction, masculinity and faith.

Step 1: honesty.

Step 2: faith.

Step 3: surrender.

Step 4: self-examination.

After many years in the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous, James agrees to become the sponsor of newcomer Luka. On the journey to sobriety, the pair bond over black coffee, trade stories, and build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences.

On the cusp of Step 5, their conversations must turn to confessionals, with progress hinging on Luka revealing secrets that could lead back to alcohol. But it’s clear that James also has dangerous truths in his past, truths that threaten the trust on which both their recoveries depend.

Jack Lowden said: "To just be in the room again with David and Finn – two dangerously talented individuals – is a gift in itself. But to now add Martin to the mix, an actor of black belt level skill and a hero of mine, just tops it. I can’t wait for more people to experience The Fifth Step."

Martin Freeman said: “I’m really looking forward to performing this brilliantly funny, unsettling, unexpected play. David Ireland is something quite special and Jack Lowden is an actor I have tremendous respect for and am looking forward to working with him.”

David Ireland said: “I’m really happy that The Fifth Step is coming to the West End. Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman are,for my money, two of the best actors in the country so I feel very blessed to have them both in this play. I hope audiences in London will find the play as thrilling and funny and thought-provoking as audiences in Scotland have.”

Finn Den Hertog said: “After a relatively short run with The National Theatre of Scotland last year, having an opportunity to revisit and re-imagine this play for the West End is hugely exciting. I know audiences are in for something genuinely special.

David has always been one of my favourite theatre artists - truly a master of his craft - and his trademark caustic wit, irreverence and subversiveness are out in full force in The Fifth Step.

Having recently spent time with Martin and Jack together, I can already see how electric their chemistry will be. These are elite actors working with an elite script…which hopefully makes my job very easy!”

Nica Burns, Founder @sohoplace says: We are so excited to be welcoming David Ireland’s fantastic play performed by two outstanding actors.The production will thrill in the intense intimacy of the @sohoplace auditorium. It is a perfect fit.

4000 tickets or 15% of all available tickets will be priced at £25.



The Fifth Step is produced by Neal Street Productions, Playful Productions and National Theatre of Scotland in association with Nica Burns. It will open at @sohoplace on 10 May in previews with a press night on 19 May and will run for 11 weeks only with a final performance on 26 July 2025.

