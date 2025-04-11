Interview: 'Let's Go!': Director Scott Maidment on Circus, Cabaret and Comedy in SABRAGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For fans of cabaret spectaculars Limbo and Cantina, Sabrage from Scott Maidment's Strut & Fret company is a welcome return to UK shores. Many who missed those shows are now discovering his fiery adult flavour of big top action that immerses the audience in sexy circus antics and jaw-dropping variety acts.

Maidment has spent the last decade in Australia working on the sequel to Limbo as well as acclaimed efforts like West End Electrical. He made a splash last month at Lafayette with Sabrage (named after the action of slicing off the top of a champagne bottle with a sword) which was produced in collaboration with the Menier Chocolate Factory.

We caught up with him to find out more about what he plans for his British fans.

For those who haven't yet seen one of your productions, how would you describe the Strut & Fret style in one sentence?

A high production collision of circus, cabaret and comedy.

The Company of Sabrage

Photo credit: Matt Crockett

Limbo had some stellar casting, not least musician Sxip Shirey and sword-swallower Heather Holliday. Who can we expect this time around?

Remi Martin who is one of the hosts that performs unusual body percussion with an intimate part of his body.

And Emma Phillips who is one of the most elite foot jugglers in the world - must be seen to be believed!

Spencer Novich and Rémi Martin

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

You've tended to put on your productions in spiegeltents so Lafayette is an unusual space for this kind of show. What kind of adaptations have taken place either in the show itself or physically in the venue?

The space is configured to be not too dissimilar to a spiegeltent. The audience still surround the action and the action really does happen in, above and around the audience!

It is still up close and personal with only 280 people - with intimate cabaret seating in the stalls. The balcony still remains in on the action too so there is no bad seat in the house!

Spencer Novich and Emma Phillips

Photo credit: Matt Crockett

Menier Chocolate Factory are not known for their collaborations or for their cabaret/circus shows. How did that collaboration come about?

David (Babani) from Menier Chocolate Factory and I have been friends for 20 years. Although we come from different worlds, the energy of the shows is still the same and it is so exciting to unite on this project in London!

Kimberley Bargenquast and Flynn Miller

Photo​​​​ credit: Matt Crockett

Are there any plans to bring some of your older shows like Limbo The Return or current outings like West End Electric to the UK?

We are hoping to bring many more shows back to London - it remains a city with such a vibrant cultural scene which I have always been enamoured by. With the past few years being impacted by Covid, it really made the world of theatre touring difficult but now Sabrage is up and running it is now time for the return of some of my older shows... LET'S GO!

Sabrage continues at Lafayette until 6 July

Main Photo Credit: Scott Maidment

Comments