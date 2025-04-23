Interview: Actor Kevin McHale on Making His UK Theatre Debut in THE FROGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In May, Southwark Playhouse will be following in the recent tradition of putting lesser-known Sondheim works on London stages. with their production of The Frogs. The show, which was “freely adapted” by Burt Shevelove and “even more freely adapted by Nathan Lane,” is based on the Ancient Greek comedy of the same named, written by Aristophanes. Dionysos and his sidekick, Xanthias, go into the Underworld to “find a cure for an ailing world,” but there’s one thing stopping them - frogs.

Recently, we had the chance to chat with Kevin McHale, who is making his UK stage debut in The Frogs as Xanthias. We discussed what it’s like to be making his UK debut at Southwark Playhouse, what it’s like performing for the stage versus the screen and his favourite Sondheim song!

What was your first theatre job?

My first theatre job was this past year. I got to do The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

How much did the global success of Glee change your life?

It completely changed my life in all the best ways. We got to do an entire bucket list of things in such a short amount of time. The cast and crew were, and still are, completely obsessed with each other, and those relationships are lifelong bonds. Being part of a show that made people laugh, sing, dance, and connect with themselves and their families - that’s such a gift.

What made you want to be a part of The Frogs?

My friend, producer extraordinaire Eric Kuhn, was gushing about how excited he was about Georgie. After talking to Georgie (director Georgie Rankom) for about two seconds, I was in. Doing a lesser-known Sondheim show, one that feels perfect for this mess of a time in history, and getting to be in London - it all felt like something I had to do.

For those unfamiliar with the show, can you tell us a bit about it and your role as Xanthias?

I was telling Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester in Glee) last week that I was doing a musical called The Frogs, and she replied, “The Aristophanes play!?” And she’s right. It’s loosely based on that play, where Dionysus and his slave, Xanthias, journey to the Underworld in search of an artist to help revive the dismal state of the world. Xanthias is the sidekick - kind of a voice of reason to Dionysus’ whimsically idealistic nature.

What is it like to be making your UK stage debut at Southwark Playhouse?

It’s an intimate venue. That’s actually the most exciting part for me. I love that we’ll be able to see into the eyes of every audience member. It’s a show that thrives on the audience’s energy, and being in a space that intimate is really thrilling.

Which do you prefer: performing on stage or filming for TV?

I love both for different reasons. They’re completely different processes, but right now I’m really enjoying the theatre of it all. I’ll always love TV, though.

Do you have a favourite Sondheim song?

Good lord, how do you pick just one? I’ll say “Giants in the Sky” because it holds some sentimental meaning for me - and Into the Woods is my favourite Sondheim.

What do you hope audiences take away from The Frogs?

I want their faces to hurt from smiling and laughing, and to feel like they’ve seen something totally unique. It’s such a great balance of comedy and social commentary, and I hope people walk away feeling fulfilled.

How would you describe The Frogs in one word?

Chaos.

The Frogs runs from 23 May - 28 June at Southwark Playhouse Borough

