International Irish Vocal Sensation The Shamrocks to Embark on Debut UK Tour

Emmy Award-winning group The Shamrocks is set to embark on their debut UK tour. After performing for audiences across the globe, from the Sydney Opera House to the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, the five-piece harmony and multi-instrumental group are set to bring their show to venues across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland in 2026.

The Shamrocks' 12-date tour kicks off at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Saturday October 17 and runs until Friday November 20 ending with a homecoming show at Belfast's SSE Arena. Their shows will feature reimagined performances of Irish classics, including Danny Boy, Wild Rover, and Whiskey In The Jar, alongside original songs and compositions. Tickets are on sale now here.

Formed in 2018, the group, consisting of brothers Jack and Raymond Walsh, brothers Jimmy and Nathan Johnston, and Matthew Campbell, made their sold-out West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre last year. They will return to the West End on their 2026 tour with a date at the Cambridge Theatre.

The Shamrocks' 2026 tour announcement follows a year which saw them headline the BBC's St Patrick's Day coverage across the UK and Ireland. The show also aired across the US, where it picked up two regional Emmy Awards, including Best Entertainment Programme. They also performed to 10 million people on America's Today Show, live from New York's Times Square on St Patrick's Day.

THE SHAMROCKS 2026

Sat Oct 17 BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall

Sun Oct 18 SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion

Mon Oct 19 LONDON, Cambridge Theatre

Wed Oct 21 EDINBURGH, Usher Hall

Thu Oct 22 NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall

Fri Oct 23 MANCHESTER, Bridgewater Hall

Sun Oct 25 GLASGOW, Royal Concert Hall

Mon Oct 26 LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic Hall

Thu Oct 29 LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru

Fri Oct 30 NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall

Sun Nov 1 TRURO, Hall For Cornwall

Fri Nov 20 BELFAST, SSE Arena