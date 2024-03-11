Initial Cast and Additional Dates Set For HAIRSPRAY UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Initial casting and further tour dates have been announced for the 2024/25 UK and Ireland tour of Hairspray.

Brenda Edwards (Loose Women, ITV; We Will Rock You, London Coliseum) who previously played Motormouth Maybelle in three productions of Hairspray directed by Paul Kerryson (Chicago, Sweeney Todd; Curve Theatre), now joins this production to direct alongside Kerryson. The production is choreographed by Olivier Award winner and artistic director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Drew McOnie (In the Heights, King's Cross Theatre; Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and will open in Manchester at the Palace Theatre on 16th July 2024 and tour through to April 2025.

Casting includes Neil Hurst (Edna Turnblad), Joanne Clifton (Velma Von Tussle) - with Gina Murray performing the role from 16 July - 7 September only, Michelle Ndegwa (Motormouth Maybelle), Soloman Davy (Link Larkin), Declan Egan (Corny Collins) Alexandra Emmerson-Kirby (Tracy Turnblad), Katlo (Little Inez), Reece Richards (Seaweed) and Allana Taylor (Amber Von Tussle). Ensemble includes: Ben Anderson, Grace Anyiam, Nina Bell, Joseph Bristow, Vanessa Dumatey, Rebecca French, Stuart Hickey, Jaiden Lodge, Olly Manley, Sasha Monique, Jacob Smith and Issy Wilman. Further casting will be announced soon.

Michelle Ndegwa will make her professional debut in the principal role of Motormouth Maybelle having been selected from more than 3000 people who applied to the open auditions in November last year. A soul and gospel singer, best known for her performances as a vocalist for the Gorillaz, Michelle has recorded with Billy Porter, Gregory Porter (Troy Miller), Shapeshifters, Yard Act, Becky Hill, Rita Ora, and Deseri. Her touring, festival and concert work includes: background vocals for Wizkid, Lizzo, Jorja Smith, Emeli Sande, Becky Hill, Nubya Garcia, TLC, Liam Gallagher, Ray BLK, Nina Nesbit, Shakka, Tom Odell, and Trevor Nelson (Soul Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall). She has performed at festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury and BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Alexandra Emerson-Kirby will also be making her professional debut as Tracy Turnblad. Her passion for musical theatre started at her local YMCA Theatre in Scarborough after which she went on to train professionally at Italia Conti where she recently graduated in Musical Theatre & Dance.

The full tour dates for this iconic musical comedy featuring some of musical theatre’s best hit songs including Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman (music and lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics) are:

The full tour dates for this iconic musical comedy featuring some of musical theatre's best hit songs including Welcome To The 60s, You Can't Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman (music and lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics) are:

The creative team includes Directors Brenda Edwards and Paul Kerryson, Choreography by Drew McOnie, Musical Supervising and Arrangement by Ben Atkinson, Set and Costume Design by Takis, Lighting Design by Philip Gladwell, Sound Design by Ben Harrison, Video Design by George Reeves, Musical Direction and Supervision by Richard Atkinson, Projection Design by George Reeve, Casting by Grindrod Burton and Resident Director is Juliet Gough.

After breaking box office records and delighting audiences in the West End, on Broadway and on the big screen since 1988, the timeless story of Hairspray centres around heroine Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart, and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore. But can she win equality – and Link’s heart – without denting her ’do?

Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake by cult filmmaker John Waters. With music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman Marc Shaiman and book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, the stage production of Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards. The production opened in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2007 and won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Proving to be an international success, Hairspray has also played in South Africa, Japan, South Korea, China and Dubai. Following the musical’s phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden.

Hairspray is produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Laurence Myers.

Tour Dates

Manchester Palace Theatre

16 Jul 2024 - 27 Jul 2024

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

29 Jul 2024 - 03 Aug 2024

Canterbury The Marlowe

06 Aug 2024 - 10 Aug 2024

Liverpool Empire Theatre

19 Aug 2024 - 24 Aug 2024

Belfast Grand Opera House

26 Aug 2024 - 31 Aug 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

02 Sep 2024 - 07 Sep 2024

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

09 Sep 2024 - 14 Sep 2024

Birmingham Hippodrome

16 Sep 2024 - 21 Sep 2024

Leicester Curve

23 Sep 2024 - 28 Sep 2024

Brighton Theatre Royal

30 Sep 2024 - 05 Oct 2024

Edinburgh Playhouse

07 Oct 2024 - 12 Oct 2024

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

14 Oct 2024 - 19 Oct 2024

New Wimbledon Theatre

21 Oct 2024 - 26 Oct 2024

York Grand Opera House

28 Oct 2024 - 02 Nov 2024

Nottingham Theatre Royal

04 Nov 2024 - 09 Nov 2024

Newcastle Theatre Royal

11 Nov 2024 - 16 Nov 2024

Hull New Theatre

18 Nov 2024 - 23 Nov 2024

Bradford Alhambra Theatre

25 Nov 2024 - 30 Nov 2024

Southampton Mayflower Theatre

07 Jan 2025 - 11 Jan 2025

Truro Hall For Cornwall

13 Jan 2025 - 18 Jan 2025

Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre

21 Jan 2025 - 25 Jan 2025

Glasgow King’s Theatre

27 Jan 2025 - 01 Feb 2025

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

03 Feb 2025 - 08 Feb 2025

Norwich Theatre Royal

10 Feb 2025 - 15 Feb 2025

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

17 Feb 2025 - 22 Feb 2025

Bristol Hippodrome

24 Feb 2025 - 01 Mar 2025

Woking New Victoria Theatre

31 Mar 2025 - 05 Apr 2025

Sunderland Empire Theatre

14 Apr 2025 - 19 Apr 2025