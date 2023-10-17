ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Reveals Contestants

ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream has revealed its contestants.

Zachkiel, Leah, Tobias, Darcy, Callum, Maddy, Stephanie, Stevie, Esme, Desmonda, Owen, Marcellus, Craig, and Maisie will head off to gorgeous Greece. Here they’ll compete for the lead roles of Sophie and Sky in London’s glittering West End production of MAMMA MIA!

The show will be hosted by Zoe Ball, joined by judges - they are comedian and TV personality Alan Carr, singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, Olivier Award-winner Amber Riley, and Samantha Barks, a star of Frozen in London’s West End. Each will bring their own unique blend of expertise, from comedic interpretation to providing an invaluable insight into the skills required to perform to a West End theatre audience.

Creator and global producer of MAMMA MIA!, Judy Craymer, will be on hand to offer her expertise to the judges, who'll be tasked with making tough decisions, in their search to find the next West End superstars.

Set within the beautiful backdrop of the idyllic Greek islands, viewers will have front row seats as the contestants will be judged and mentored by guest industry stars through unique workshops, masterclasses and performances, as they aim to cast these highly sought after roles.

The competition will culminate in a live and dazzling grand finale broadcast from a theatre in London’s West End, where two winners will take it all and win the roles of Sophie and Sky in Mamma Mia! and perform in the 25th-anniversary production at the Novello Theatre. This will be a unique opportunity as they’ll be starring in one of the world’s most successful smash-hit musicals as it turns 25 on the 6 April, 2024.

Photo: Zachkiel, Leah, Tobias, Darcy, Callum, Maddy, Stephanie, Stevie, Esme, Desmonda, Owen, Marcellus, Craig, and Maisie, © Thames, ITV PLC