I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL returns by popular demand to Crazy Coqs with a sensational new West End cast.

Music and Lyrics by Alexander S. Bermange. Directed by Derek Bond. Musical Arrangements by Alexander S. Bermange and Jerome van den Berghe.

Cast: Madalena Alberto, Suzie Mathers, Cedric Neal, and Lucas Rush

Wicked's Suzie Mathers reprises her role and is joined by Motown star Cedric Neal, along with Evita's Madalena Alberto and American Idiot's Lucas Rush, for the return of the sparkling comedic musical revue, created by Alexander S. Bermange and directed by Derek Bond

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical sets out to present everything that you could possibly want to know about being a musical theatre performer... if only there were any who would dare to admit it.

Created by "genius in comic songwriting" (Cabaret Scenes) and iTunes comedy album chart-topper Alexander S. Bermange, and directed by Derek Bond - whose recent successes include the award-winning Sweet Charity at the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester and the musical of Tom Fletcher's The Christmasaurus at the Hammersmith Apollo- this thrilling musical revue comedically covers the journey from eager drama school graduate right through to brattish diva, or past-it chorus member, or bitter has-been (or "never-was").

Along the way, you will be privy to anecdotes, revelations and confessions - in song - that lift the lid on awful auditions, debilitating dance routines, mid-performance mishaps, and backstage backstabbing - alongside celebrations of those magical moments (however rare) that make it all seem worthwhile.

With an all-star cast comprised of Madalena Alberto (Evita, War of the Worlds), Suzie Mathers (Wicked, Mamma Mia!), Cedric Neal (Motown, Chess), and Lucas Rush (American Idiot, Thoroughly Modern Mille), this unique show will cheekily, caustically, yet affectionately lay bare the real reasons why there's no business like show business...

I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL

Monday 13 August - Sunday 19 August and Tuesday 21 August - Sunday 26 August 2018 (full schedule below)

Crazy Coqs, 20 Sherwood Street, London W1F 7ED

Running time: 85 mins

Tickets: £25 (£20 preview performances on Monday 13th August and Tuesday 14th August). Book online at www.liveatzedel.com







