Hugh Jackman Cancels Performance at BST Hyde Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hugh Jackman has cancelled his previously scheduled performance at BST Hyde Park set for this July 6, due to "an unforeseen conflict" in his schedule. Ticketholders will automatically be refunded in full for tickets purchased through official agents.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jackman was set to perform at BST Hyde Park on July 6, performing songs from some of his most iconic roles, including The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and The Music Man, alongside other surprises from his career.

In a social media post, Jackman promised to visit London soon, and apologize for missing the show.

"I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th," Jackman wrote. "This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much. Thank you to all people who’ve purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information. London, I will see you soon!"

For more information about refunds, click here.

Comments