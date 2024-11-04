Hugh Jackman to Perform at BST Hyde Park in Summer 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hugh Jackman will perform at BST Hyde Park on July 6, 2025. In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman will perform songs from some of his most iconic roles, including The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and The Music Man, alongside other surprises from his career. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, November 6 at 10am.

About Hugh Jackman

This year brought Jackman a critically and commercially successful film Deadpool & Wolverine smashing box-office records, already cresting $1.3 billion worldwide. Jackman garnered an Academy Award® nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. Jackman’s standout performance also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. For his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Jackman received a GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Sales for the soundtrack to the film broke records around the world and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man. His other Broadway credits include The River; Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway; A Steady Rain; and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.

