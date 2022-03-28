Harry Burton Will Direct Pinter's THE DWARFS at the White Bear Theatre

Three old school friends, Mark, Pete and Len, knock about the streets, pubs and cafes of East London arguing the toss about art, life and love. The fourth member of their tight-knit group is Virginia, a young teacher. As autumn draws in, each of the friends finds their perception of one another and themselves irrevocably changed.

Adapted from Harold Pinter's only novel, 'The Dwarfs' is semi-autobiographical, fascinating, disturbing and humorous, and contains the seeds of all his subsequent work.

'The Dwarfs' will run at the White Bear Theatre from 10 May - 5 June.

Press night: Friday 13 May at 7.30pm

Cast includes Charlie MacGechan, Ossian Perret, Joseph Potter.

Director Harry Burton has a long association with directing work by Harold Pinter including the

critically acclaimed 50th anniversary West End production of 'The Dumb Waiter' in 2007 starring Jason Isaacs as Ben and Lee Evans as Gus; 'The Room' (Royal Court Theatre), 'The Lover' (Bridewell), and he directed the acclaimed Channel 4 documentary, 'Working with Pinter'.

Creative Team:

Director Harry Burton

Producer Kristin Tarry

Producer Charlie MacGechan

Associate Producer Jessica Pearce

Casting Director Martin Poile (currently Casting Assistant at the Royal Shakespeare Company)