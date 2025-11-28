Haley McGee's AGE IS A FEELING is Coming to Soho Theatre Walthamstow

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following sold out runs in Edinburgh and Soho, Age is a Feeling will return to London’s restored Soho Theatre Walthamstow for a strictly limited run from 5 – 7 March 2026,

Written and performed by Olivier Award nominee, Waltham Forest local Haley McGee, this never-the-same-twice show is a gripping story about how our relationship with mortality shapes the way we live.

Inspired by hospices, mystics and trips to the cemetery, Age is a Feeling wrestles with our endless chances to change course while we’re alive. A covert rallying cry against cynicism and regret. A call to seize our time.

Charting the seminal moments, rites of passage and turning points in an adult life - your life - from the day you turn 25 through to your death, Age is a Feeling celebrates the glorious and melancholy unknowability of human life.

Haley McGee said: “I started writing this show when I was 35, and now at 40, it’s taking on new meaning for me — even though I wrote it. I’m excited to share this deeper understanding of the material with audiences. I hope those seeing the show for the first time are enlivened by it, and those returning, like me, find new things inside it too.”

Age is a Feeling premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022, before transferring to the Soho Theatre in London for two sold-out, critically acclaimed runs in 2022 and 2023. It was nominated for an Olivier Award in 2023 and transferred to Soulpepper in Toronto in May 2024. The production won both a Fringe First Award and Lustrum Award in Edinburgh and the Toronto Theatre Critics Award.

To date, translations of Age is a Feeling have been produced in China, Chile, Malta, Turkey, Brazil and Germany, each featuring a beloved local actress (so far, the youngest was 24 and the oldest was 56). Upcoming international productions are planned for India, Taiwan, Sweden and Poland.

The full creative team includes Haley McGee (writer and performer), Mitchell Cushman (director), Adam Brace (original direction and dramaturgy), Zoë Hurwitz (design), Daniel Carter-Brennan (lighting design) and Robert Moutrey (sound design).