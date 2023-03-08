Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HORRIBLE HISTORIES â€“ TERRIBLE TUDORS Will Return To The West End This Summer

The production opens on 1 August, with previews from 27 July, and plays until 2 September.

Mar. 08, 2023 Â 

HORRIBLE HISTORIES â€“ TERRIBLE TUDORS Will Return To The West End This Summer

Following a horribly successful run last summer Birmingham Stage Company has announced that Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors will return to the West End's Garrick Theatre. Prepare for the gory details as Birmingham Stage Company take audiences on a whistle stop tour of the Tudor dynasty, delving into the abominable stories of this frightful family. The production opens on 1 August, with previews from 27 July, and plays until 2 September.

Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors is directed by Neal Foster, designed by Jacqueline Trousdale, with lighting by Jason Taylor, music by Matthew Scott, sound by Nick Sagar, with choreography by Kenn Oldfield.

Actor/Manager of Birmingham Stage Company Neal Foster said today: "Our 2022 run of Terrible Tudors was the most successful Horrible Histories season we have had in the West End, so we're delighted to be back for our twelfth year with our most popular show so far".

From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, hear the legends (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry's headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as they launch their attack!

It's history with the nasty bits left in!

Terry Deary is co-writer of Terrible Tudors. He is the creator of Horrible Histories and one of Britain's best-selling authors of the 21st Century. He's also the tenth most-borrowed author in British libraries. There are around 50 Horrible Histories titles with total sales of 25 million in 40 countries. Deary is also the author of over 200 fiction and non-fiction books for young people including his series of books Dangerous Days.

Neal Foster performs, co-writes and directs Terrible Tudors. He is Actor/Manager of Birmingham Stage Company which since its foundation in 1992 has staged over one hundred productions. The company has become one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and their families, including Horrible Histories Live on Stage for eighteen years in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. Foster has directed and co-written all of the most recent Horrible Histories shows including Barmy Britain - Parts One, Two, Three, Four and Five, and Terrible Tudors (Garrick Theatre, Apollo Theatre and Sydney Opera House), Groovy Greeks and Incredible Invaders for a national tour and Wicked Warwick at Warwick Castle. His first fictional adaptations were David Walliams' Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which transferred to the Garrick Theatre, and were nominated for an Olivier Award.



Horrible Histories shows are recommended for ages 5 to 105 (106 year olds may not like them!)




Photos: First Look at Eve Leighâ€™s WILDLIFE ROAD Photo
Photos: First Look at Eve Leighâ€™s WILDLIFE ROAD
Get a first look at photos of Eve Leighâ€™s new play Wildfire Road opens tomorrow evening in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield.
Review Roundup: THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE-OFF MUSICAL Photo
Review Roundup: THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE-OFF MUSICAL
Read the reviews for The Great British Bake Off Musical at the NoÃ«l Coward Theatre.
MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final Run Photo
MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final Run
Following a five-star, sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe 2021, runs at Park Theatre, King's Head Theatre and a UK tour, the acclaimed tragicomedy Mediocre White Male is returning to the King's Head from the 12th-18th March for its final London run before being developed into a radio play for BBC Radio 4.Â 
Major Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosians Mayfair Galleries Photo
Major Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosian's Mayfair Galleries
Gagosian has announced To Bend the Ear of the Outer World: Conversations on contemporary abstract painting, an exhibition of new and recent works by more than forty artists from the Americas, United Kingdom, and Germany.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Eve Leigh's WILDLIFE ROAD at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Eve Leigh's WILDLIFE ROAD at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse
March 7, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Eve Leighâ€™s new play Wildfire Road opens tomorrow evening in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield.
MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final RunMEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final Run
March 7, 2023

Following a five-star, sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe 2021, runs at Park Theatre, King's Head Theatre and a UK tour, the acclaimed tragicomedy Mediocre White Male is returning to the King's Head from the 12th-18th March for its final London run before being developed into a radio play for BBC Radio 4.Â 
Major Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosian's Mayfair GalleriesMajor Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosian's Mayfair Galleries
March 7, 2023

Gagosian has announced To Bend the Ear of the Outer World: Conversations on contemporary abstract painting, an exhibition of new and recent works by more than forty artists from the Americas, United Kingdom, and Germany.
Full Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIREFull Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE
March 7, 2023

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will preview on television for the first time in the U.K. on 17 March 2023 with an exclusive performance on BBC's Comic Relief.
INVISIBLE Returns To The Bush Theatre in MayINVISIBLE Returns To The Bush Theatre in May
March 7, 2023

Invisible, the critically acclaimed debut play from Nikhil Parmar returns to the Bush Theatre for a limited time ahead of its New York premiere. AÂ  hilariously dark story tracking one man's desperate struggle to be seen as the hero of his own narrative Invisible opens at the Bush on 23 May (press night 25 May) before transferring to New York as part of the 'Brits Off Broadway' season at 59E59 from 13 June.
share