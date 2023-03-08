HORRIBLE HISTORIES â€“ TERRIBLE TUDORS Will Return To The West End This Summer

Following a horribly successful run last summer Birmingham Stage Company has announced that Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors will return to the West End's Garrick Theatre. Prepare for the gory details as Birmingham Stage Company take audiences on a whistle stop tour of the Tudor dynasty, delving into the abominable stories of this frightful family. The production opens on 1 August, with previews from 27 July, and plays until 2 September.

Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors is directed by Neal Foster, designed by Jacqueline Trousdale, with lighting by Jason Taylor, music by Matthew Scott, sound by Nick Sagar, with choreography by Kenn Oldfield.

Actor/Manager of Birmingham Stage Company Neal Foster said today: "Our 2022 run of Terrible Tudors was the most successful Horrible Histories season we have had in the West End, so we're delighted to be back for our twelfth year with our most popular show so far".

From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, hear the legends (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry's headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as they launch their attack!

It's history with the nasty bits left in!

Terry Deary is co-writer of Terrible Tudors. He is the creator of Horrible Histories and one of Britain's best-selling authors of the 21st Century. He's also the tenth most-borrowed author in British libraries. There are around 50 Horrible Histories titles with total sales of 25 million in 40 countries. Deary is also the author of over 200 fiction and non-fiction books for young people including his series of books Dangerous Days.

Neal Foster performs, co-writes and directs Terrible Tudors. He is Actor/Manager of Birmingham Stage Company which since its foundation in 1992 has staged over one hundred productions. The company has become one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and their families, including Horrible Histories Live on Stage for eighteen years in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. Foster has directed and co-written all of the most recent Horrible Histories shows including Barmy Britain - Parts One, Two, Three, Four and Five, and Terrible Tudors (Garrick Theatre, Apollo Theatre and Sydney Opera House), Groovy Greeks and Incredible Invaders for a national tour and Wicked Warwick at Warwick Castle. His first fictional adaptations were David Walliams' Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which transferred to the Garrick Theatre, and were nominated for an Olivier Award.





Horrible Histories shows are recommended for ages 5 to 105 (106 year olds may not like them!)